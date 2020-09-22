From the garden

Fresh vegetables from the McDonald Elmentary School garden were part of the bags of food for the weekend distributed to 160 school children recently in Moscow. Members of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse and St. Mark’s Episcopal Church distribute food bags every Friday during the summer. From left to right are Harriett Hughes, Fran Rodriguez, Deb McLaughlin Rich Alldredge, Mary Jo Hamilton and Joel Hamilton. Mary Jo Hamilton submitted this photo.
