Shay Connell stands with a crew of Pullman firefighters during the third annual Make-A-Wish Lemonade Stand fundraiser Thursday in Pullman. The fundraiser, organized by Connell and friends Marissa and Jack Carper, raised more than $1,000 for the foundation despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The event raised $4,000 in 2018 and $7,000 last year. “The community was beyond amazing and came in droves for lemonade and baked goods, all of which were made by members of the community,” said Kimberly Carper, the mother of Marissa and Jack. “The fire department brought five vehicles with their team members, police officers came up, and PACT EMS from Moscow came as part of their Lights on Lemonade program.” Marissa Carper, left to right, Shay Connell and Jack Carper give a masked thumbs up to the community for their support of the fundraiser.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- UI, Moscow could take big hit
- Greeks toe the COVID-19 line
- More than 20 virus cases reported locally
- Pullman woman believes family was target of hate crime
- Thirteen new Latah County virus cases reported
- Moscow street project on track
- Pullman Police Department: Follow COVID-19 mandates or risk fines, jail time
- Moscow confirms 1st COVID-19 case among athletes
- Spear lawsuit alleges Staben waged ‘smear campaign’
- The show must go on
Your guide to the best businesses in the region