Shay Connell stands with a crew of Pullman firefighters during the third annual Make-A-Wish Lemonade Stand fundraiser Thursday in Pullman. The fundraiser, organized by Connell and friends Marissa and Jack Carper, raised more than $1,000 for the foundation despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The event raised $4,000 in 2018 and $7,000 last year. “The community was beyond amazing and came in droves for lemonade and baked goods, all of which were made by members of the community,” said Kimberly Carper, the mother of Marissa and Jack. “The fire department brought five vehicles with their team members, police officers came up, and PACT EMS from Moscow came as part of their Lights on Lemonade program.” Marissa Carper, left to right, Shay Connell and Jack Carper give a masked thumbs up to the community for their support of the fundraiser.

