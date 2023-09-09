Many hands made load lighter

The picnic shelter at Lions Park in the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow has undergone a renovation, and according to project chairs Mark Boehne and Mike McGahan, the project was "truly evidence that many hands to make the load lighter." "Over two phases, the lions club renovated their sinking shelter , poured a new concrete cap and feathered out the edges. New steel posts replaced the wooden ones. We installed new electrical and tightened up the picnic tables," wrote the chairmen upon submitting this image. "All this accomplished with the help of Wasankari Construction, Knox Concrete, Gropp Electric and Reliant Engineering. ... Financial support from The latah County commissioners, the Moscow Rotary Club, Idaho Central Credit Union and a private donor along with the balance coming from The Moscow Central Lions Club. We thank all involved. Your continued support enables our club to serve Moscow and our neighbors."
