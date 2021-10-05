Touching the gear

Lewiston Police Officer Chris Smith shows Caleb Hyndman of Lewiston some of the equipment that he carries while on duty. Hyndman, who is blind, participated in a special event hosted by the Idaho State Police in which school age kids who are visually-challenged had the opportunity to touch the equipment carried by officers as well as having the chance to sit in the patrol cars. The event was coordinated by McCall-based Courageous Kids Climbing. Officers who participated in the event also learned how to work with people who are blind. The event took place at the Idaho State Patrol District Office in Lewiston on Saturday. The photo was taken by Jeff Riechmann of Courageous Kids Climbing.