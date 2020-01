Debbie McLaughlin completes the last sale at the Wine Co. of Moscow with manager Terry Eckwright before the business closed Dec. 31. McLaughlin and her late husband, Bill, were the store’s first customers when it opened 40 years ago. Terry and some of his crew will now be working at Vin, a new wine retail shop and wine bar that opened Dec. 31 on Main Street in Moscow. Nick Sanyal contributed this photo.