The Whitman County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday it has officially introduced a new armored tactical vehicle to its arsenal.
According to a news release from Sheriff Brett Myers, the 2010 MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected) vehicle is intended to help the Whitman County SWAT team respond to high risk situations.
The Sheriff's Office applied for the vehicle through the 1033 LESO Program to replace its current armored personnel vehicle, a 1978 Peacekeeper.
The Sheriff's Office was awarded the new vehicle in July and has since painted and modified it to include emergency lighting, a radio and communications system, and additional protective equipment.
The initials JRD have been placed on the hood of the vehicle in memory of Deputy Justin DeRosier, a Cowlitz County Deputy Sheriff and former Whitman County Sheriff's Office deputy who was killed in the line of duty last April.
The Whitman County Regional SWAT team serves the entire county and region during high risk situations and is comprised of members from the Sheriff’s Office, Pullman Police Department and WSU Police Department.