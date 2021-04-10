The 30-year-old driver of a vehicle that crashed near Moscow early Friday morning died from his injuries in a Coeur d’Alene hospital on Saturday.
According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, Joshua Shaw, who worked in Genesee, had one passenger aboard when he lost control of his vehicle around 4:45 a.m. Friday, crashing near milepost 1 on State Highway 8 just west of Moscow.
Both were taken to Gritman Medical Center. Shaw’s passenger, Sierra Perea, 30, was released later that day but Shaw was airlifted to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
According to the release, it is unclear what caused Shaw to lose control of the vehicle. An investigation is ongoing.
Later Saturday morning, emergency personnel responded to two traffic collisions south of Pullman on U.S. Highway 195.
According to Whitcom, one person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of the highway and Gimlin Road at 9:11 a.m.
Another three-vehicle collision was reported later that morning around 10:10 a.m. near milepost 14 which shut down traffic for two hours, Whitcom said. Dispatch said there were injuries but were uncertain how many people had been injured.
Officials with Pullman Regional Hospital said they treated five patients with injuries sustained in traffic collisions that morning on Highway 195. Two were discharged as of Saturday afternoon, and three were still being evaluated. One patient was in critical but stable condition, the hospital said.