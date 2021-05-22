An unexpected title: Troy’s Raasch wins 1A triple-jump

MIDDLETON, Idaho — In the flush of victory, most first-time champions at the Idaho state track meet will assure you they’d just fulfilled a long-contemplated goal.
Isabelle Raasch didn’t dream of doing that.
“I wasn’t really expecting to win,” she said with a wide smile, “but I’m excited I did.”
The Troy junior shrugged off wet, windy conditions to claim the girls’ Class 1A triple jump title with an inexplicable school-record mark Friday at the Idaho small-school meet at Middleton High School.
The Class 1A triple-jumpers had the gusts mostly at their backs, but that didn’t make it any easier to hit their marks. Raasch took the advice of jumps coach Jessica Renfrow and stayed calm, moving back her mark and taking no unwise risks. She won by almost a foot at 34 feet, 8½ inches, breaking the Troy record by 3½ inches and her personal best by more than 20.
“I certainly thought she was capable of getting into the mix,” Troy coach Ed Coulter said. “I don’t know that I saw a school record.”
It had been set in 2010 by Renfrow’s sister, Danica Case, with a leap of 34-5 in 2010.
Raasch might have learned the value of concentration from her study of music. Her mother, Emily Raasch, teaches vocals in various genres, and Isabelle plays the violin, the clarinet and the guitar.
Also with a big personal record — three of them, actually — was Zywina, an Orofino senior who sailed 36-2½ in the triple jump, an improvement of 8-plus inches. She PR’d on her first, fourth and sixth jumps.
“I think it was just the intensity of State,” she said. “I was all hyped up.”
Ryle Flodin of Genesee won ...
In Class 4A, Moscow sophomore Skyla Zimmerman placed eighth in the girls’ long jump.
AREA PLACERS
Class 1A
GIRLS
3200 — 5. Sara Casebolt, Log, 11:58.64.
Medley relay — 2. Logos 1:57.21. 7, Deary 2:03.00.
Pole vault — 7 (tie). Lucia Wilson, Log, 8-0.
Long jump — 7. Taylor Mayer, Gen, 14-7.
Triple jump — 1. Isabelle Raasch, Troy, 34-8½ (school record; old record 34-5, Danica Case, 2010).
Shot put — 4. Ruby Stewart, Ken, 34-3.
Discus — 5. Cassidy Henderson, Dea, 99-5. 6. Alexis Herrera, Lap, 97-11.
BOYS
3200 — 5. Carson Sellers, Tim, 10:15.89. 2. Preston Amerman, CV, 10:22.89.
Medley relay — 2, Logos 3:48.05. 5. Clearwater Valley 3:54.63.
High jump — 3, Nakiyah Anderson, CV, 5-10. 8 (tie). Jared Cronce, Nez, 5-6.
Pole vault — 4, Jack Wilkins, Kam, 11-6.
1. Discus — 2. Matt Coppernoll, Pra, 140-8. 5. Sage Lonebear, Lap, 130-10. 8. TJ Hibbard, Pra, 128-4.
WHEELCHAIR
Discus — 1. Ryle Flodin, Gen, 8-6.
