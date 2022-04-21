SPOKANE VALLEY — Kaden Hamilton earned four victories as the Pullman boys track and field team beat host East Valley in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual meet Wednesday.
Pullman beat East Valley 96-40, winning 13 events.
Hamilton won the 100 meters (11.84 seconds) and 200 (24.46), also taking the 110 (16.78) and 300 (46.24) hurdle events to pace the Greyhounds.
On the girls side, East Valley won 92-57. Pullman won seven events.
Nicole Avery was victorious in the 100 hurdles (17.27), the long jump (15 feet, 9 inches) and the javelin (104-4) to lead the Greyhounds.
BOYS
100 — 1. Kaden Hamilton, Pul, 11.84; T2. Maxwell Dugan, Pul, 12.21; T2. Terran Page, Pul, 12.21.
200 — 1. Hamilton, Pul, 24.46; 2. Dugan, Pul, 25.26; 3. Ryan Clark, Pul, 25.64.
400 — 1. Tanner Barbour, Pul, 53.16; 2. Clark, Pul, 54.98; 3. Kurtis Johnston, Pul, 55.16.
800 — 1. Liam Fitzgerald, Pul, 2:06.01; 2. Donavan Brown, EV, 2:15.66; 3. Raul Najera, Pul, 2:16.38.
1,600 — 1. Peter Jobson, Pul, 5:04.36; 2. Oscar Coronel. EV, 5:23.84; 3. Alvin Fu, Pul, 5:34.86.
3,200 — 1. Fitzgerald, Pul, 10:51.99; 2. Brown, EV, 11:12.97; 3. Seth Hathaway, Pul, 11:38.51.
110 hurdles — 1. Hamilton, Pul, 16.78; 2. Ethan Bloom, EV, 19.78; 3. Asa Fischer, Pul, 20.56.
300 hurdles — 1. Hamilton, Pul, 46.24; 2. Bloom, EV, 47.12; 3. Fischer, Pul, 49.95.
400 relay — 1. Pullman A 53.17.
1,600 relay — 1. Pullman A 3:42.22; 2. East Valley A 4:02.08; 3. Pullman B 4:09.30.
Shot put — 1. Cotton Sears, Pul, 43-0; 2. Everett Callihan, EV, 39-1; 3. Samuel Sears, Pul, 38-9.
Discus — 1. Cotton Sears, Pul, 119-11; 2. Samuel Sears, Pul, 101-7; 3. Callihan, EV, 97-9.
Javelin — 1. Riley Pettitt, Pul, 130-2 1/2; 2. Joe Hofstee, EV, 123-10; 3. Maxwell Brayton-Smith, Pul, 119-5 1/2.
High jump — T1 Anthony Nguyen, EV, 5-4; T1. Bloom, EV, 5-4; 3. Pettitt, Pul, 5-4.
Pole vault — 1. Andrew Strawn, EV, 10-0; 2. Kurtis Johnson, Pul, 9-0; 3. Chris Druffel, Pul, 8-0.
Long jump — 1. Jacob Coffin, EV, 18-11; 2. Barbour, Pul, 18-10; 3. Page, Pul, 18-5.
GIRLS
100 — 1. Alex Stave, EV, 13.67; 2. Berlyn Stern, EV, 14.39; 3. Justus Anderson, EV, 14.40.
200 — 1. Stave, EV, 28.91; 2. Magdaline Isitt, Pul, 30.66; 3. Anderson, EV, 30.82.
400 — 1. Logan Hofstee, EV, 1:05.00; 2. Victoria Gotishan, EV, 1:11.91; 3. Afryea Charles, Pul, 1:12.22.
800 — 1. Hofstee, EV, 2:33.59; 2. Poppy Edge, Pul, 2:42.85; 3. Alison Hathaway, Pul, 2:44.97.
1,600 — 1. Hofstee, EV, 5:25.67; 2. Edge, Pul, 6:00.07; 3. Elly Kunkel, Pul, 6:03.47.
3,200 — 1. Hofstee, EV, 13:02.10; 2. Kunkel, Pul, 13:09.62; 3. Abigail Wacker, Pul, 13:41.85.
100 hurdles — 1. Nicole Avery, Pul, 17.27; 2. Sarah Payne, EV, 18.52; 3. Jennabee Harris, Pul, 19.31.
300 hurdles — 1. Harris, Pul, 50.89; 2. Sarah Payne, EV, 51.22; 3. Audrey Cousins, Pul, 55.71.
400 relay — 1. East Valley A 54.11; 2. Pullman A 56.21.
800 relay — 1. Pullman A 2:02.29.
1,600 relay — 1. East Valley A 4:44.55; 2. Pullman A 4:48.64.
Shot put — 1. MacKenzie Weekly, EV, 31-5; 2. Lily Sullivan, EV, 31-1; 3. Samantha Fisher, Pul, 28-8 1/2.
Discus — 1. Fisher, Pul, 92-4; 2. Sullivan, EV, 87-11 1/2; 3. Lillias Estell, EV, 79-0.
Javelin — 1. Nicole Avery, Pul, 104-4; 2. Haylee Thomas, EV, 90-1; 3. Isabelle Downing, EV, 82-2.
High jump — 1. Avy Phillpot, EV, 4-10; 2. Peyton Miller, EV, 4-10; 3. Samantha Dorris, EV, 4-6.
Pole vault — T1. Lacy Acre, EV, 6-1; T1.JehYanna Luton, EV, 6-1; T3. Faith McBribe, EV, 5-6; T3. Annika Honeywell, Pul, 5-6.
Long jump — 1. Avery, Pul, 15-9; 2. Ayana Kapofu, Pul, 15-1 1/2; 3. Miller, EV, 13-6.
Triple Jump — 1. Kapofu, Pul, 32-0; 2. Sarah Payne, EV, 31-2 1/2; 3. Katie Payne, EV, 28-9.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Pullman 2, Lakeside 0
Ian Oatley’s goal in the 12th minute was the difference as the Greyhounds beat the Eagles of Nine Mile Falls despite missing four starters because of injuries.
Oatley finished off a pass from Adawh Mohamed to give the Greyhounds (11-2) the early lead. Then Carlens Dollin’s goal in the 77th minute allowed Pullman to have some insurance.
Tom Cole made six saves for the Greyhounds. Gavin Shields stopped five shots for Lakeside (9-3).
“They’re good and they gave us a challenge and we had no rest coming off yesterday’s game,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “Now we got to suck it up and play East Valley tomorrow.”
Pullman 1 1—2
Lakeside 0 0—0
Pullman — Ian Oatley (Adawh Mohamed), 12th.
Pullman — Carlens Dollin, 77th.
Shots — Pullman 9, Lakeside 8. Saves — Lakeside: Gavin Shields 5. Pullman: Tom Cole 6.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
WSU baseball break out bats in win at Seattle
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Playing away from the friendly confines lately seems to suit the Washington State baseball team just fine. The Cougars had one of their better offensive outputs of the season Wednesday.
Senior third baseman Jack Smith had a career high in hits as visiting Washington State disposed of nonconference foe Seattle 11-6 at Bannerwood Park.
“We had so many guys come in and have great at-bats,” said Smith, who played his high school ball at nearby Mercer Island. “Austin Plante hasn’t been playing a ton, but he came in and had a huge hit and you love to see that for a guy like that who is working hard, everyone loves him and he’s a great team guy. When we have big team wins like that, it’s great to see.”
Smith, who had his team-leading 13th multiple-hit game of the season, went 4-for-6 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI for the Cougars (14-21), who have won three of their past four games away from Bailey-Brayton Field. Junior first baseman Jacob McKeon went 2-for-3 with a run scored and four RBI. Sophomore outfielder Hylan Hall went 2-for-5 with a triple, a run scored and an RBI. Sophomore outfielder Bryce Matthews went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and three walks.
“Those 3, 4, 5 hitters had a really nice game,” Cougars coach Brian Green said. “Jack found the barrel, McKeon had great at-bats and Matthews got aboard five times. It was a really productive day for us.”
Gavin Rork went 3-for-3 with two runs scored for the Redhawks (9-23). Matt Boissoneault was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI. Julian Kodama went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Connor O’Brien had a pinch-hit, three-run home run in the sixth inning.
Junior right-hander Dakota Hawkins (1-0) allowed a walk in two innings of relief to earn the win. He struck out three. Junior right-hander Caden Kaelber scattered three hits and struck out one in the final three innings to pick up his second save.
Alex McBee (0-1) allowed two hits, a walk and three runs, all earned, in only getting two outs in the fourth inning to absorb the loss.
Seattle held a 3-2 lead heading to the fourth when Washington State took the lead for good. Sophomore Austin Plante led off with a walk. An out later, Hall tripled to the gap in right-center field to tie the game. An out later, freshman Elijah Hainline walked, and Smith’s double to right scored both runners and gave the Cougars a 5-3 edge.
Washington State then busted it open with four runs in the sixth. Hainline walked with one out, Smith followed with a single and Matthews walked to load the bases. McKeon singled home a pair of runs. After a walk to sophomore outfielder Keith Jones II, Plante’s single to left brought home McKeon and Matthews to make it 9-3.
The Redhawks got three of those back with one swing by O’Brien, who took the first pitch he saw over the wall for a one-out, three-run homer that made it 9-6.
But the Cougars tacked on two more in the eighth on a single by senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake and a sacrifice fly by freshman catcher Will Cresswell.
Washington State next begins a three-game Pac-12 series at 6 p.m. Friday at Oregon.
“This gives us some confidence, but more importantly we played well,” Green said. “Our energy was good, our results was good but I thought the process was good. We got a chance to have a little bit of momentum before going to Eugene.”
Washington St. 101 304 020—11 14 0
Seattle 201 003 000—6 11 1
Hoeft, Liss (3), Hawkins (4), Grillo (6), Kaelber (7) and Cresswell; Chiman, Scanlan (3), McBee (4), Leaverton (4), Ford (6), Mirochnick (6), Hoover (6), Petersen (8), Parisotto (9) and Heiser, Lind (8). W—Hawkins. L—McBee. S—Kaelber.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
UI’s Vinceri places third in Big Sky
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Idaho freshman Yvonne Vinceri finished at 1-over-par 217 to take third place at the Big Sky Championship at Talking Stick Golf Club.
Vinceri, who was tied for second after two rounds, carded a 1-over 73 in the final round. She had a birdie and two bogeys in the round. In Tuesday’s second round, Vinceri finished with six birdies and four bogeys in a 2-under 70.
Vinceri finished nine shots behind medalist Ekaterina Malakhova of Northern Arizona. Senior Valeria Patino finished tied for ninth at 5-over 221.
The Lumberjacks won the team title, and the Vandals placed fourth.
WSU’s Habgood earns top 10
EUGENE, Ore. — Washington State senior Darcy Habgood carded a 4-over-par 220 to finish in a tie for ninth place at the Pac-12 Championship at Eugene Country Club.
Habgood finished a weather-delayed second round with an even-par 72 earlier in the day, then had a 1-over 73 in the third round. She had two birdies and two bogeys in the second round, then she carded three birdies and four bogeys in the final round.
She finished 10 shots behind medalist Hsin-Yu Lu of Oregon. The Ducks won the team title, and the Cougars placed 10th.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
UI promotes Mapson
University of Idaho women’s soccer coach Jeremy Clevenger promoted Sean Mapson to assistant coach, it was announced.
Mapson came to the program in 2018 and has helped the goalkeepers. The 2018 team conceded the fewest goals in program history. In 2021, the Vandals had six shutouts, with two in Big Sky play. Avrie Fox, an honorable mention All-Big Sky pick, had 97 saves and an .815 save percentage.
“Each year he has become more influential to our success,” Clevenger said in a news release.
Before coming to Idaho, Mapson led Mississippi Valley State to back-to-back Southwest Athletic Conference tournament appearances. He was an assistant at Southern Mississippi from 2011-15.