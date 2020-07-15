Despite an end to the Moscow Blue Devils’ senior baseball season because of coronavirus concerns, the junior team will play one more week of games.
Teams are permitted to play until Sunday under the American Legion name, Moscow Baseball Organization president Dennis Wilson said.
The junior Blue Devils play Central Valley at 5 p.m. today at Bear Field. Their last game is against Silver Valley on Sunday in Kellogg.
The junior Devils own a 11-8 record. The senior Devils ended their season with an 18-4 record.
The chairman of Idaho American Legion baseball, Abe Abrahamson, said Sunday the positive cases in the region resulted in the cancellation of summer baseball. There will be no state tournament this year.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Tripp to return to UI men’s hoops coaching staff
The Idaho men’s basketball coaching staff announced Tuesday that Kenny Tripp will return as an assistant.
“Our program is very fortunate to have Kenny Tripp remain as an assistant coach,” Vandals coach Zac Claus said. “The tremendous energy and positivity that he brings each day is what sets him apart and makes it so that our players gravitate towards him.”
Tripp joined UI for the 2019-20 season, previously spending one season as the coordinator of men’s basketball operations at Washington State under then-coach Ernie Kent. Tripp also spent one season with Metropolitan State University in Denver as an assistant, and two seasons with Regis University as a graduate assistant. He began his career as a student manager at Nevada from 2011-15
Tripp is the main academic point person for the team. During the spring semester, the Vandals set a new program record for grade-point average, with five 4.0 student-athletes and 10 finishing above a 3.0.
SWIMMING
WSU selects team captains for season
Washington State women’s swimming seniors Mackenzie Duarte, Chloe Larson and Taylor McCoy have been selected as team captains for the 2020-21 campaign, coach Matt Leach announced.
All three are three-year letterwinners. Duarte has won 13 career individual events and holds the school record in the 200 breaststroke, Larson has four individual wins and has been a part of 10 relay victories, including a school record in the 400 free relay, and McCoy, a Pullman native, has 19 career individual wins.
“As we continue to grow, we are looking for people that will follow our equation for success of family first, academics second and competing third,” Leach said. “Chloe, Mackenzie and Taylor have shown through their dedication that they not only hold themselves to these standards, but also are able to communicate and hold their teammates to the same high standards.”