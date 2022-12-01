LEWISTON — It took a little to get into a groove, but the Lewiston girls basketball team played its most physical game of the season in a 55-38 in an Inland Empire League win Wednesday against visiting Moscow.

“I think we just knew that Moscow plays really hard and we just had to meet that physicality,” Lewiston coach Karlee Stefanchik said. “I thought our girls did really well ... getting rebounds and loose balls, especially in the press.”

Moscow jumped out early with a 13-7 first quarter lead before Zoie Kessinger took over in the second. The senior Bengal had the first seven points scored in the quarter.

