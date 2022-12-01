LEWISTON — It took a little to get into a groove, but the Lewiston girls basketball team played its most physical game of the season in a 55-38 in an Inland Empire League win Wednesday against visiting Moscow.
“I think we just knew that Moscow plays really hard and we just had to meet that physicality,” Lewiston coach Karlee Stefanchik said. “I thought our girls did really well ... getting rebounds and loose balls, especially in the press.”
Moscow jumped out early with a 13-7 first quarter lead before Zoie Kessinger took over in the second. The senior Bengal had the first seven points scored in the quarter.
“That is leadership right there, senior leadership,” Stefanchik said. “She really brought it tonight and she plays with a lot of heart.”
Kessinger led Lewiston (1-4) with 21 points. She scored nine points each in the second and fourth quarters, going 9-for-9 from the free-throw line and hitting two from distance.
Savanah Burke played her best game of the season, although in limited minutes. The 5-10 senior took over in a stretch in the middle of the second quarter where she recorded a basket, an assist, a block and a steal all within a minute.
Burke scored eight points before fouling out.
Lola Johns caused havoc inside and used her own physicality to lead the Bears (0-4) with 13 points.
Punk Knott 1 1-2 4, Kolbi Kiblen 1 0-0 2, Myah Parsons 1 0-0 2, Maya Anderson 0 2-2 2, Kennedy Thompson 1 0-0 3, Jalyn Rainer 2 0-0 4, Taylor McLuen 0 0-0 0, Lola Johns 5 3-5 13, Jacque Williams 2 1-2 5, Jessa Skinner 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 8-13 38.
Sydney Arellano 1 0-0 2, Bay Delich 2 3-4 8, Dilynn Albright 1 2-2 4, Addison McKarcher 2 1-2 5, Zoie Kessinger 5 9-9 21, Patience-Lee Patterson 1 2-2 4, Maddi Jackson 1 0-0 3, Lilly Samuels 0 0-0 0, Savanah Burke 4 0-2 8, Mara Kessinger 0 0-0 0, Jordynn Albright 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 17-21 55.
3-point goals— Knott, Thompson, Kessinger 2, Delich, Jackson.
JV — Lewiston 48, Moscow 35.
COLFAX — Jaisha Gibb and Hailey Demler each notched 17 points in the Bulldogs’ nonleague win against the Vikings.
Brynn McGaughy and Harper Booth each notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Colfax (2-0).
Esmeralda Sanchez paced Mabton with a game-high 21 points.
Jaisha Gibb 6 2-2 17, Makiah Zorb 0 0-0 0, Paige Claassen 1 0-1 2, Olivia Andrus 1 0-0 3, Brenna Gilchrist 0 2-2 2, Hailey Demler 6 2-3 14, Ashley Ring 0 0-0 0, Lauryn York 0 0-0 0, Ava Swan 2 1-3 5, Brynn McGaughy 4 2-6 10, Harper Booth 3 3-4 10, Destiny Nelson 3 1-1 7. Totals 26 13-22 70.
Esmeralda Sanchez 6 8-11 21, Jasmin Chavez 2 0-0 4, Alea Bonewell 1 0-0 2, Keirah Roettger 2 1-2 5, Jezebele Ramirez 2 3-4 7, Ashley Macedo 0 2-2 2, Alana Zavala 4 5-6 14. Totals 17 19-25 55.
3-point goals— Gibb 3, Andrus, Booth, Sanchez, Zavala.
Pullman-Colville postponed
Pullman’s season-opening girls basketball game against visiting Colville was postponed, but no reason was given. The game will be made up Jan. 4.
COLFAX — The Bulldogs held the Vikings to just two points in the second quarter in rolling to a nonleague win in their season opener.
Carson Gray led Colfax with a game-high 20 points, J.P Wigen added 18 points and Seth Lustig notched 16 along with nine rebounds and four assists.
Zuniga 2 0-0 5, Moreno 1 0-0 2, Vazquez 4 7-8 16, Sayala 1 0-2 2, Chavez 2 0-0 6, Biruta 0 0-0 0, Espinoza 2 1-4 5, Chavez 0 2-2 2, Cisnerous 1 0-2 2, Cailixto 0 2-2 2, Zarhagiua 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 12-20 42.
Dillon Thompson 0 0-0 0, Carson Gray 8 1-2 20, JD Peterson 3 2-2 9, Seth Lustig 6 3-4 16, Erik Christensen 0 0-1 0, Brice Hammer 0 0-0 0, Drew Vantime 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 2 2-2 6, J.P Wigen 7 4-5 18. Totals 26 12-16 69.
3-point goals — Chavez 2, Zuniga, Vazquez. Gray 3, Peterson, Lustig.
Pullman-Colville postponed
Pullman’s season-opening boys basketball game against visiting Colville was postponed, but no reason was given. The game will be made up Jan. 4.
Gar-Pal-Potlatch postponed
POTLATCH — The nonleague game between Garfield-Palouse and Potlatch was postponed because of illness. No make-up date was available at press time.
Logos-St. Maries postponed
ST. MARIES — The Logos-St. Maries nonleague game, originally scheduled for Wednesday was postponed because of inclement weather. There is no make-up date as of press time.
WSU pair named all-region
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Washington State junior forward Margie Detrizio and senior defender Mykiaa Minniss each were named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Pacific region third team, it was announced.
Detrizio tied for third in the Pac-12 Conference with 11 goals and had a team-high 28 points. She led the conference in shots and shots on goal.
Minniss started all 92 matches in her college career and played more than 8,300 minutes.