At RB, it’s Anthony Woods and the boys

Idaho running back Anthony Woods rushes the ball during practice Thursday at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

The Idaho football team had a plethora of runners who controlled the tempo in 2022.

Sophomore Anthony Woods, Roshaun Johnson and Eli Cummings accounted for 346 of the Vandals’ 471 rushing attempts last season. The trio helped Idaho finish sixth in rushing yards per game in the Big Sky with 171.4 yards per outing.

The Vandals backfield in 2023 will be a bit different, having to replace about 42% of their carries from a year ago. But the good news is Idaho’s starting running back, Woods, who received 32% of the Vandals carries last year, will be back.