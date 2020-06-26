Former Washington State golfer Derek Bayley birdied the final two holes to take the Reno Open at Toiyabe Golf Club in Washoe Valley, Nev., on the Golden State Tour.
Bayley, who finished in a tie for 33rd place last week at the Sierra Nevada Open at the Wolf Run Golf Club in Reno, had a bogey-free final round of 9-under 63 to finish with 18 points under the modified Stableford system. He scored 48 points for the week, winning by two against Bryan Martin, to register his first professional win.
In his final round, he birdied hole Nos. 1, 2, 4, 7 and 9 to make the turn in 31. On the back side, Bayley birdied Nos. 13, 15, 17 and 18 for his finish.
For the week, the Rathdrum, Idaho, native had 22 birdies and one eagle with just one bogey during the three-round event. Bayley started the third round in second place, one point behind Andrew Yun.
Bayley earned $15,000 and a spot in the PGA Tour’s Barracuda Championship with the victory. That event takes place July 27-Aug. 2 in Reno. This year on the Outlaw Tour, another minitour he competes on, Bayley is sixth on the money list.
COLLEGES
Idaho has 51 named to Big Sky academic team
FARMINGTON, Utah — The University of Idaho placed 51 student-athletes on the Big Sky spring all-academic teams, it was announced by the league office.
Women’s outdoor track & field led the way with 20 selections, with Karina Moreland, Kara Story, Krista Story and Chloe Woest garnering the honor for the fourth time.
The men’s outdoor track & field team placed 16 on the team, including six — Josiah Anderson, Mack Baxter, Dean Ellenwood, Kaizer Gillispie, Grayson Ollar and Zachary Short — being honored for the fourth time.
The men’s and women’s golf teams each had three honorees.
The women’s tennis team had six earn all-academic, with Shion Watabe earning the recognition for the fourth time. Meanwhile, the men’s tennis team had three, including Estaban Santibanez, who made it for the fourth time.
To be eligible for recognition, a student-athlete must carry at least a 3.2 cumulative grade-point average (on a 4.0 scale) and participate in at least 50 percent of the team’s competitions. Because of outside circumstances, track and field student-athletes were eligible by competing at the 2019 outdoor conference championship and/or the 2020 indoor conference championship.