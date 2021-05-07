LEWISTON — Although sophomore sprinter Dylan Rehder runs for Moscow High School, his family is rooted deeply in Cottonwood, population 900 or so.
So he has a sense of how small-school track athletes savor the chance to compete against Class 4A and 5A opponents in the District II Meet of Champions.
They didn’t catch him by surprise. But not every large-school representative could say the same.
Rehder erased a 15-meter deficit against the small private school Logos on Thursday to anchor the Bears to victory in the boys’ 1,600-meter relay and cap the annual gathering of the district’s best athletes in all enrollment classes.
Small schools, revved by the tougher competition, got in plenty of licks in a meet at Vollmer Bowl in Lewiston that sometimes looked like a duel of 1A athletes against Moscow.
In conditions that began toasty and ended up blustery, the final count was 13 victories for 1A schools, five for 2A Orofino, 13 for 4A Moscow and five for 5A Lewiston. As always in this meet, no actual team scores were tabulated.
In the relay, Logos entered with a seed time more than 10 seconds slower than Moscow’s, but the Knights jumped to an immediate lead and maintained it until Rehder made his move on the final backstretch. The Bears won in 3 minutes, 34.36 seconds, with Logos second at 3:35.91.
“Logos has some good runners, and they’re smaller than us, so we kind of got ahead of ourselves and didn’t expect it,” said Rehder, who also won the 100-meter dash. “But we just fought through it and made a comeback.”
The 1A vs. Moscow theme featured a clash of friendly wrestling rivals Skyla Zimmerman of the Bears and Kadence Beck of Highland-Craigmont. Zimmerman edged the Husky by .04 of a second to win the girls’ 100. That was their only head-to-head meeting, but Zimmerman took the long jump with a personal-record mark of 17 feet, 5 inches, and Beck ruled the 200 and 400.
Preston Amerman of 1A Clearwater Valley took advantage of a faster pace than he usually gets and chopped seven-plus seconds off his PR to win the boys’ 1,600 in 4:34.48. He also won the 800 with a personal best.
“I love the competition,” he said. “Last night, I was getting super-pumped because I knew I was going to get a lot of competition today. It was exciting.”
For Troy runners, closing the enrollment gap has taken on a new aspect. The Trojans bid farewell to what coach Ed Coulter called a “chunky gravel track” and now are training on an asphalt surface that will be rubberized in July.
Junior sprinter Elijah Phillis gave props to the new oval after winning the 200 and 400 and anchoring an 800 relay triumph.
“Just having something circular to run on makes all the difference,” he said.
Matt Coppernoll of 1A Prairie won the boys’ discus to stay undefeated in eight meets, while Orofino’s Sydnie Zywina and Lindi Kessinger took the girls’ triple jump and discus, respectively.
Madigan Kelly of Lewiston continued her recent surge by posting two PRs, winning the girls’ 100 hurdles in 15.63 and the 300 hurdles in 46.75.
GIRLS
100 – 1. Skyla Zimmerman, Mos, 13.23; 2. Kadence Beck, High, 13.27; 3. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 13.46.
200 – 1. Kadence Beck, High, 27.31; 2. Laney Landmark, Kam, 27.44; 3. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 28.18.
400 – 1. Kadence Beck, High, 59.84; 2. Emily Collins, Lew, 1:01.30; 3. Jessika Lassen, Mos, 1:01.42.
800 – 1. Bec Kirkland, Mos, 2:27.40; 2. Megan Poler, Mos, 2:34;12. 3. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 2:35.34.
1,600 – 1. Sara Casebolt, Log, 5:32.28; 2. Megan Poler, Mos, 5:34.02; 3. Maya Conklin, Lew, 5:43.46.
3,200 – 1. Maya Conklin, Lew, 10:54.98; 2. Bec Kirkland, Mos, 13:06.94; 3. Geneva McClory, Mos, 13:33.66.
100 hurdles – 1. Madigan Kelly, Lew, 15.63; 2. Laney Landmark, Kam, 16.96; 3. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 16.98.
300 hurdles – 1. Madigan Kelly, Lew, 46.75; 2. Kadance Schilling, CV, 48.15; 3. Ellea Uhlenkott, Pra, 48.17.
400 relay – 1. Moscow (Branen, A. Lassen, Jakich-Kunze, Paulsen) 51.41; 2. Troy 53.10; 3. Orofino 53.30.
800 relay – 1. Moscow (Paulsen, J. Lassen, Watson, A. Lassen) 1:48.96; 2. Lewiston 1:49.27; 3. Prairie 1:52.41.
Medley relay – 1. Moscow (Paulsen, Zimmerman, A. Lassen, J. Lassen) 1:55.44; 2. Logos 1:58.84; 3. Orofino 1:59.97.
1,600 relay – 1. Moscow (J. Lassen, Poler, Kirkland, Watson) 4:12.75; 2. Logos 4:14.41; 3. Nezperce 4:39.52.
High jump – 1. Jennah Carpenter, Lew, 5-4; 2. Isabelle Raasch, Troy, 4-8; 3. Grace Nauman, Mos, 4-6.
Pole vault – 1. Lucia Wilson, Log, 8-6; 2. Ema Thompson, Lew, 8-6; 3. Logan Landmark, Kam, 8-0.
Long jump – 1. Skyla Zimmerman, Mos, 17-5; 2. Jennah Carpenter, Lew, 16-6½; 3. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 16-2.
Triple jump – 1. Sydnie Zywina, Oro, 35-4¼; 2. Jennah Carpenter, Lew, 33-7½; 3. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 33-7.
Shot put – 1. Kaylynn Johnson, Oro, 35-1½; 2. Morgan Blazzard, Troy, 33-7; 3. Hannah Duuck, Nez, 31-5½.
Discus – 1. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 114-6; 2. Zoie Kessinger, Lew, 106-8; 3. Annika Huff, Lew, 105-9.
BOYS
100 – 1. Dylan Rehder, Mos, 11.64; 2. Lane Hanson, Mos, 11.73; 3. Adrian Sanford, Log, 11.94.
200 – 1. Elijah Phillis, Troy, 23.65; 2. Devin Zagelow, Lew, 23.69; 3. TJ Hibbard, Pra, 24.04.
400 – 1. Elijah Phillis, Troy, 53.29; 2. Dalton Laney, Lew, 53.69; 3. Matthew O’Brien, Lew, 54.20.
800 – 1. Preston Amerman, CV, 2:02.52; 2. Theo Sentz, Log, 2:05.33; 3. Payton Bigler, Lew, 2:07.95.
1,600 – 1. Preston Amerman, CV, 4:34.48; 2. Kobe Wessels, Lew, 5:36.45; 3. Emmett Brooks, Mos, 4:36.69.
3,200 – 1. Emmett Brooks, Mos, 10:31.10; 2. Carson Sellers, Tim, 10:33.93; 3. Preston Amerman, CV, 10:34.99.
110 hurdles – 1. Brady Cox, Kam, 16.54; 2. Luke Mastroberardino, Lew, 17.25; 3. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 17.34.
300 hurdles – 1. Theo Dicus, Mos, 42.69; 2. Preston Johnston, Dea, 43.36; 3. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 43.92.
400 relay – 1. Prairie (Cronan, Martin, Rambo, Hibbard) 46.68; 2. Logos 47.00; 3. Moscow 47.06.
800 relay – 1. Troy (Christensen, Spencer, Leman, Phillis) 1:38.75; 2. Moscow 1:39.48; 3. Kamiah 1:45.28.
Medley relay – 1. Moscow (Rehder, Hanson, Hillman, Blaker) 3:49.78; 2. Logos 3:49.85; 3. Orofino 4:10.07.
1,600 relay – 1. Moscow (Blaker, Hillman, Hanson, Rehder) 3:34.36; 2. Logos 3:35.91; 3. Lewiston 3:38.25.
High jump – 1. Jared Cronce, Nez, 5-11; 2. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 5-10; 3. Nakiyah Anderson, CV, 5-8.
Pole vault – 1. Dan Fowler, Oro, 12-0; 2. Jake Skinner, Lew, 11-6; 3. Jack Wilkins, Kam, 11-0.
Long jump – 1. Haden Keener, Lew, 18-11½; 2. Adrian Sanford, Log, 18-10; 3. Leon Hutton, Mos, 18-9.
Triple jump – 1. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 42-0; 2. Luke Mastroberardino, Lew, 39-7; 3. Carter Gossage, Lew, 39-3½.
Shot put – 1. Reid Thomas, Oro, 47-3; 2. Thor Kessinger, Lew, 46-7½; 3. Alc Eckert, Lew, 42-6½.
Discus – 1. Matt Coppernoll, Pra, 146-9; 2. Thor Kessinger, Lew, 143-3; 3. Reid Thomas, Oro, 137-5.
