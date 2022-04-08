MOSCOW — Girls singles player Mili Richards posted the lone victory for Moscow in a 11-1 nonleague dual match loss to visiting Coeur d’Alene on Thursday.
The Bears’ No. 1 boys doubles pairing of Bryce Hansen/Brayden Picard and No. 2 girls singles player Amy Colette played their Coeur d’Alene rivals close, but fell in deciding super-tiebreaks.
“It was not the outcome we were looking for, but across the board we have made vast improvements,” Moscow coach Matt Scott said. “I am proud to see the growth, and we will continue to work and make improvements every match.”
Girls singles — Audrey Judson, Cd’a, def. Natalie Rice 6-2, 6-3; Amy Colette, Cd’a, def. Aneesha Shrestha 2-6, 6-2, 10-7; Mili Richards, Mos, def. Carly Flowers 6-0, 6-1
Girls doubles — Shelby Greg/Kali DeLeonard, Cd’a, def. Audrey Pollard/Taryn Hemming (score NA); Sarah Goode/Eden Stephens, Cd’a, def. Petra Kennedy/Alyssa Halvorson (score NA)
Mixed doubles — Cd’a won by withdrawal; Aiden Antal/Emma Okuniewiez, Cd’a, def. Abigail Duke/Miles Tonkin 4-6, 6-4, 10-8
Boys singles — Connor Judson, Cd’a, def. Lynnsean Young 6-0, 6-3; Turner Cox, Cd’a, def. Micah Wolbrecht 6-3, 6-1; Charlie Pinto, Cd’a, def. Jack Landis 6-3, 6-1
Boys doubles — Alex Nipp/Luke Man, Cd’a, def. Bryce Hansen/Brayden Picard 3-6, 6-3, 11-9; CJ Giap/Jake Whiting, Cd’a, def. Ellis Jaeckel/Lucas Ting 6-0, 7-6 (7-4)
TRACK AND FIELD
Kendrick Invitational postponed
The Kendrick Invitational, which was scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Lapwai Track Facility, has been postponed for unknown reasons. There was no word on whether it will be rescheduled.