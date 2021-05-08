SALT LAKE CITY — Bojan Bogdanovic scored a career-high 48 points to rally the Utah Jazz past the Denver Nuggets 127-120 on Friday night.
Bogdanovic went 16 of 23 from the field — making a career-high eight 3-pointers — to lead the NBA-leading Jazz to their fourth straight victory. He also had eight rebounds.
Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and eight assists. Rudy Gobert had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Georges Niang chipped in 13 points — all in the second half.
SUNS 128, KNICKS 105
PHOENIX — Deandre Ayton scored 26 points, a feisty Chris Paul added 17 points and 11 assists and Phoenix beat New York to stay in the hunt for the top record in the NBA.
76ERS 109, PELICANS 107
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 37 points and 13 rebounds to the tune of “MVP! MVP!” chants and Philadelphia beat New Orleans to inch closer toward securing the top spot in the East.
BLAZERS 106, LAKERS 101
PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard had 38 points to lead Portland past Los Angeles for the tiebreaker over its Western Conference foe as the season plays out.
BUCKS 141, ROCKETS 133
MILWAUKEE — Brook Lopez had 24 points and Khris Middleton scored 21 of his 23 in the second half to help Milwaukee beat short-handed Houston for its fifth consecutive win.
MAVS 110, CAVALIERS 90
DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 24 points in 23 minutes and Dallas kept the prime spot in a tight race to avoid the Western Conference play-in tournament with a victory over Cleveland.
BULLS 121, CELTICS 99
CHICAGO — Zach LaVine and Coby White each scored 25 points and Chicago overcame a big effort by Kemba Walker to beat Boston.
With their playoff hopes fading and fans at the United Center for the first time this season, the Bulls led by 21 in the third quarter and put this one away after Boston got within eight in the fourth, scoring 12 straight.
HEAT 121, T-WOLVES 112
MIAMI — Tyler Herro returned after a six-game absence and scored 27 points, Jimmy Butler had 25 and Miami beat Minnesota to move back into the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference.
HORNETS 122, MAGIC 112
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Terry Rozier scored 28 points, LaMelo Ball added 27 points and Charlotte beat Orlando to inch closer to a spot in the play-in tournament.
SPURS 113, KINGS 104
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dejounte Murray scored 10 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and San Antonio beat Sacramento to end a five-game losing streak and strengthen their hold on the final playoff spot in the West.