BOISE — For the first time since 2001, the Boise State football team won’t finish its season with a bowl game.
The Broncos joined a large number of teams Sunday in electing not to play in a bowl game given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We met with our captains this morning, and after discussions with the rest of the team, we felt it was in the best interest of our program and of the well-being of our student-athletes, both physically and mentally, to forgo a bowl game this year,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said in a statement. “These young men have been through a lot this season. COVID protocols required them to be away from their families for most of the season, and they understandably want to go home and be with their families for the holidays. When they return to campus we will begin preparations for a championship season in 2021.”
The Broncos (5-2) suffered a 34-20 loss to San Jose State Saturday in the Mountain West Championship.
They started a shortened season two months late and had two games canceled because of COVID-19 protocols. Several players, including quarterback Hank Bachmeier, missed time because of the virus.
“This is about a team decision and what the team feels is best for everyone mentally, physically and emotionally,” captains Khalil Shakir, Avery Williams and Riley Whimpey said in a joint statement.
San Jose State went to the Arizona Bowl with the win, and the Broncos were projected early Sunday morning to go anywhere from the Birmingham Bowl to the Armed Forces Bowl. The Birmingham Bowl was eventually one of several canceled because of not enough teams wanting to participate.
Dan Hawkins was in his first season and the Broncos went 8-4 in 2001 but weren’t picked for a bowl.