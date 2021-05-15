MOSCOW — Idaho junior linebacker Tre Walker made the second unit Friday of the FBS All-America team as chosen by the American Football Coaches Association.
Walker had earned an identical nod earlier in the week from The Associated Press.
TRACK AND FIELD
Idaho’s Short wins shot put at Big Sky
OGDEN, Utah — Idaho senior Zack Short won the men’s shot put at the Big Sky outdoor track and field championship meet at Weber State.
Short won with a mark of 62 feet, 3¾ inches.
It is the fifth conference title for Short in his career, including the second at the outdoor meet.
Junior Zachary Nunis took second in the men’s long jump with a leap of 25-3½.
On the women’s side, senior Malaina Thacker placed second in the 3,000 steeplechase in a time of 10:24.94, and sophomore Tayler LyDay took second in the long jump at 19-1¼.
The meet continues at 9:30 a.m. today.