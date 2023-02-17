Holding the eighth-seeded Clark Fork Wampus Cats to single-digit point outputs in each of the four quarters and gradually finding their own feet offensively, the top-seeded Deary Mustangs raced to a 42-20 victory in opening-round Idaho Class 1A Division II state tournament play Thursday at Nampa High School.

Deary (18-2) next faces No. 4 seed Dietrich at 1 p.m. Pacific in the semifinal round today at the same site. The Mustangs, who never have reached a state title game before, will make program history should they win.

Wood sisters shine early

