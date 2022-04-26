AREA ROUNDUP
GENESEE — The Genesee Bulldogs managed to beat the Colton Wildcats in a nonleague baseball game that featured 29 runs.
“I was pretty impressed with our hits in this game,” Genesee coach Kevin Maurer said after his team’s 17-12 win Monday. “I thought we did a really good job at getting guys and runs in, which is something we’ve struggled with earlier in the season. A lot of runs today, that’s for sure.”
Genesee (7-2, 6-1) got to an early lead, scoring 11 runs to Colton’s six in the first three innings. The Wildcats managed to dig in to the lead, getting within two runs through five innings.
The comeback by Colton (7-6, 3-5) was spurred by relief pitcher Wyatt Jordan, who held Genesee to one run in the fourth and fifth innings. Grant Wolf and Dan Bell contributed with two hits each.
Ultimately, the Bulldogs staved off the rally and exploded for five runs in the bottom half of the sixth.
Colby Michalak earned the Genesee win in relief. Cameron Meyer hit two triples, Jack Johnson hit a double and a triple and Jacob Krick, Nate Guinard and Jackson Zenner had two hits apiece, with Krick’s hits including a double.
Colton 060 130 2—12 8 2
Genesee 533 015 x—17 14 5
Dan Bell, Wyatt Jordan (3) and Kane Weiker; Derek Burt, Colby Michalak (4) and Nate Guinard. W—Michalak; L—Bell
Colton hits — Grant Wolf 2, Bell 2, Jordan, Weiker, Matthew Reisenhauer, Raph Arnhold
Genesee hits — Cameron Meyer 2 (2 3B), Jack Johnson 2 (3B, 2B), Jacob Krick 2 (2B), Guinard 2, Jackson Zenner 2, Burt, Kole Riebold, Teak Wareham, Cy Wareham
Clearwater Valley 13, Kendrick 4
KOOSKIA — The Rams of Kooskia took down the Tigers in a Whitepine League game.
The game was close through the first three innings with Clearwater Valley (8-6, 3-3) leading 5-4. Kendrick(5-5-1, 5-5-1) was shut out the rest of the game and allowed eight runs.
“Just really happy with our pitching performacne this past week,” Clearwater Valley coach Josh Bradley said. “This is our fifth game since Friday and all our pitchers have been super efficient.”
Trebor Altman earned the win, and he and Landon Schlieper combined for 93 pitches in seven innings and gave up three only walks.
Ridge Shown, Altman, Laton Schlieper and Carson Schilling all had two hits to lead Clearwater Valley, with Shown’s hits including a double.
Hunter Taylor absorbed the loss and led the Tigers with two hits.
Kendrick 103 000 0 — 4 7 0
Clearwater Valley 410 224 x—13 13 0
Hunter Taylor, Troy Patterson (2), Xaiver Carpenter (4), William Howard (5), Tucker Ashmead (6) and Dale Fletcher; Trebor Altman, Landon Schlieper (5) and Ridge Shown. W—Altman; L—Taylor
Kendrick hits — Taylor 2, Fletcher, Carpenter, Ty Koepp, Issac Rigney, Patterson
Clearwater Valley hits — Shown 2 (2B) Altman 2, Laton Schlieper 2, Carson Schilling 2, Landon Schlieper (2B), Anthony Fabbi, Jake Fabbi, Darring Cross, Tiago Pickering
SOFTBALL
Colton 8-13, Gar-Pal 5-19
GARFIELD — Kenzi Pederson of Garfield-Palouse hit for the cycle over a doubleheader as the Vikings split with Colton in Southeast 1B League action.
Maggie Meyer doubled and singled as Colton won the opener 8-5, and Gar-Pal took the second game 19-13 behind homers by Pedersen, Maggie Olson and Denni Sealy.
Also with home runs were Colton’s Sidni Whitcomb and Gar-Pal’s Madison Cloninger.
Rochelle Pederson, who coaches Gar-Pal (6-6, 3-5), liked the composure that eighth-grader Claire Bowechop showed while pitching the final four innings.
GAME 1
Colton 140 102 0—8 6 1
Gar-Pal 011 100 2—5 8 5
Maggie Meyer and Rachel Becker. Kenzi Pederson and Megan Olson.
Colton hits — Sidni Whitcomb, Meyer 2 (3B), Becker, Kate Schultheis 2.
Gar-Pal hits — Olson, Pederson 2 (3B), Madison Cloninger 2 (HR), Claire Bowechop 2, Maci Brantner, Morgan Lentz.
GAME 2
Colton 423 020 2—13 10 6
Gar-Pal (12)40 201 x—19 13 3
Whitcomb, Meyer (3) and Becker. Bowechop and Pederson.
Colton hits — Tylar Sandoval, Whitcomb 2 (HR), Meyer, Becker 2, Mary Pluid (3B), Kaydee Heitstuman, Kendra Stout.
Gar-Pal hits — Megan Olson 2 (HR), Denni Sealy 2 (HR), Pederson 3 (2B, HR), Bowechop, Cloninger 2 (2B), Brantner 2 (2B), Kendra Lentz.
Prairie 19-30, Troy 1-7
TROY — The Pirates of Cottonwood steamrolled the Trojans in a Whitepine League softball doubleheader.
Prairie (7-4, 6-3) ended the first game in three due to the 15-run mercy rule. Mackenzie Key earned the Game 1 win from the pitchers’ mound.
Game 2 was more of the same, with the Pirates ending the game in two innings due to time constraints after a 22-run second inning.
Delanie Lockett led Prairie’s bats on the day with five hits including a double.
Tara Schlader earned the Game 2 win.
“We really came out well,” Prairie coach Jeff Martin said. “The big one was in the second game, Troy came out and got within one in the top of the second and the girls responded very well. It was a total team effort.”
GAME 1
Prairie (12)07—19 5 3
Troy 010—1 1 3
Mackenzie Key and Josie Remacle; Bendel and Neville.
Prairie hits — Delanie Lockett 2, Laney Forsmann (3B), Katrina Bried (2B), Remacle
Troy hit — Neville
GAME 2
Troy 34—7 5 4
Prairie 8(22)—30 13 0
Bendel and Neville; Tara Schlader, Mackenzie Key (2) and Josie Remacle. W—Schlader
Troy hits — Neville 2 (2B), Buettner (3B), Bendel, Waggman
Prairie hits — Delanie Lockett 3 (2B), Remacle 2, Key (3B), Farr (2B), Enneking (2B), Schlader, Amelia Uhlenkott, Laney Forsmann, Ember Martin, Grace Uhlenkott
Genesee 16-7, Kendrick 0-9
GENESEE — The Bulldogs split games with the Tigers in a hitepine League softball doubleheader.
Genesee (2-4, 2-4) shut out Kendrick (7-3, 5-2) in Game 1, allowing only one hit and winning the contest in five innings because by way of the 10-run mercy rule off only three hits.
Game 2 played out differently and the Tigers took the two-run victory and the game was ended in five innings because of a time limit.
“The two games were totally different,” Genesee coach Brian Malcom said. “Kendra pitched really well Game 1 and had six strikeouts. Not a lot of hits, just walks and hit batters. Second game was much different we couldn’t get hits and didn’t score.”
Meyer earned the Game 1 win and absorbed the Game 2 loss for the Bulldogs. Genesee was led at the plate with two hits from Harlei Donner in Game 2.
Kendrick’s Harley Heimgartner absorbed the Game 1 loss for the Tigers. Hailey Taylor earned the Game 2 win.
Kendrick was led at the plate by Hannah Tweit’s three hits including a triple on the day and Morgan Silflow’s home run.
GAME 1
Genesee 201 58—16 3 0
Kendrick 000 00— 0 2 2
Kendra Meyer and Maxine English; Harley Heimgartner and Kenadie Kirk.
Genesee hits — Shelby Hanson, Makayla Herman, Mia Scharnhorst
Kendrick hits — Kirk, Taylor Boyer
GAME 2
Kendrick 342 00—9 7 0
Genesee 000 25—7 6 3
Hailey Taylor, Harley Heimgartner (5) and Kenadie Kirk; Kendra Meyer, Riley Leseman (2), Meyer (4) and Maxine English. W—Taylor; L—Meyer
Kendrick hits — Hannah Tweit 3 (3B), Morgan Silflow (HR), Kirk (2B), Taylor, Natalie Kimberly
Genesee hits — Harlei Donner 2, Meyer (2B), Leseman (2B), Mackayla Herman, Mia Scharnhorst
Potlatch 3-7, CV 2-4
POTLATCH — Rebecca Butterfield pitched a first-game no-hitter as Potlatch swept a Whitepine League doubleheader from Clearwater Valley.
The Loggers won 3-2 in eight innings and 7-4.
In the opener, Butterfield walked two and allowed runs in the third and eighth innings.
Josie Larson tallied three hits for Potlatch .
GAME 1
Potlatch 000 001 02—3 4 1
CV 001 000 01—2 0 1
Butterfield and McKinney. Ketola and Martinez.
Potlatch hits — Larson 3 (2B), Mitchell
CV hits — none
GAME 2
CV 010 030—4 1 4
Potlatch 032 02x—7 4 3
Ketola and Martinez. Butterfield, Larson (5) and NA.
CV hits — Davy.
Potlatch hits — Larson, Chambers (3B), Butterfield (2B), Hadaller.
TRACK AND FIELD
Thomas throws for two PRs
COTTONWOOD — Reid Thomas of Orofino uncorked two personal records and Kamiah captured both team championships in a 10-team meet at Prairie.
Thomas threw 50 feet, 9½ inches in the boys’ shot put and 144-4 in the discus, winning both events.
Brady Cox posted two PRs and as many wins for the Kamiah boys, and Zach Rambo of Prairie darted to a PR-breaking victory in the 100.
Winning with PRs in the girls’ meet were Soa Moliga of Lapwai in the shot put, Sydney Miller of Logos in the long jump and Grace Tiegs of Nezperce in the 1,600.
Kadence Beck swept the sprints for Highland.
GIRLS
Team scores — Kamiah 119, Logos 116, Prairie 88.5, Kenderick 56, Nezperce 54.5, Highland 40, Clearwater Valley 35, Deary 33, Lapwai 33, Salmon River 16.
100 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 12.88. 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 13.01. 3. Sydney Miller, Log, 13.53.
200 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 26.35. 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 26.59. 3. Linda Jankovic, Log, 28.53.
400 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 59.84. 2. Lina Jankovic, Log, 1:05.50. 3. Ameera Wilson, Log, 1:05.59.
800 — 1. Clara Anderson, Log, 2:31.17. 2. Kadence Beck, High, 2:32.17. 3. Cora Johnson, Log, 2:39.11.
1600 — 1. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 5:47.39. 2. Cora Johnson, Log, 6:16.98. 3. Rachel Olson, Ken, 6:40.67.
3200 — 1. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 12:44.76. 2. Rachel Olson, Ken, 14:32.08. 3. Kelsee Hunt, Kam, 16:40.43.
100 hurdles — 1. Laney Landmark, Kam, 18.16. 2. Bridgid Monjure, Log, 18.53. 2. Rose Stewart, Kan, 19.10.
300 hurdles — 1. Aubree Lux, Nez, 56.95. 2. Nicki Proskine, Kam, 57.36.
400 relay — 1. Prairie (Geis, J. Rehder, A. Rehder, Wemhoff) 53.95. 2. Kamiah 55.99. 3. Nezperce 56.38.
800 relay — 1. Kamiah (Loewen, Proskine, Lo. Landmark, La. Landmark) 1:59.05. 2. Deary 2:02.38. 3. Prairie 2:22.01.
Medley relay — 1. Deary (T. Wood, Scott, Workman, A. Wood) 2:04.36. 2. Logos 2:05.60. 3. Prairie 2:11.26.
1,600 relay — 1. Logos (Jankovich, Monsure, VanderPloeg, Wilson) 4:35.49. 2. Kamiah 5:11.36.
High jump — 1. Rose Stewart, Ken, 4-6. 2. Emily Scott, Dea, 4-4. 3. (tie) Signe Holloway, Log, 4-2; Starlit Flint, Ken, 4-2.
Pole vault — 1. Logan Landmark, Kam, 8-0. 2. Charlee Hollon, SR, 8-0. 3. (tie) Madilyn Stuivenga, Kam, 7-0; Alexa Wilkins, Kam, 7-0.
Long jump — 1. Sydney Miller, Log, 15-5. 2. Julia Rehder, Pra, 14-0¼. 3. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 13-8.
Triple jump — 1. Zayda Loewen, Kam, 30-8½. 2. Reesa Loewen, Kam, 28-1. 3. Katharine Duuck, Nez, 27-11¾.
Shot put — 1. Soa Moliga, Lap, 36-8. 2. Rose Stewart, Kan, 32-0. 3. Alexis Herrera, Lap, 29-2.
Discus — 1. Alexis Herrera, Lap, 97-9. 2. Charlee hollon, SR, 86-5. 3. Sarah Lustig, Pra, 81-6.
BOYS
Team scores — Kamiah 181, Logos 101, Prairie 83.5, Clearwater Valley 81.5, Kendrick 42, Deary 33, Orofino 32, Lapwai 22, Nezperce 15, Salmon River 7.
100 — 1. Zach Rambo, Pra, 11.55. 2. Solomon Howard, Log, 11.65. 3. TJ Hibbard, Pra, 11.73.
200 — 1. Zach Rambo, Pra, 23.73. 2. Noah Geis, Pra, 25.452. 3. Zachary Yager, Log, 26.12.
400 — 1. Solomon Howard, Log, 54.05. 2. Brady Cox, Kam, 55.22.
800 — 1. Theo Sentz, Log, 2:11.65. 2. Emmett Long, Kam, 2:12.92. 3. Wyatt Haynes, Logh, 2:17.03.
1600 — 1. Zach Atwood, Log, 5:01.15. 2. Wyatt Anderberg, CV, 5:36.20. 3. Dayton Mitskus, CV, 2:23.00.
3200 — 1. Gideon Otto, Dea, 11:09.23. 2. Wyatt Anderberg, CV, 5:36.20. 3. Jack Engledow, Kam, 12:34.09.
110 hurdles — 1. Brady Cox, Kam, 15.97. 2. Logan Ringen, Kam, 20.84. 3. Briggs Rambo, Pra, 23.42.
300 hurdles — 1. David Kludt, Kam, 49.19. 2. Logan Ringen, Kam, 20.84. 3. Briggs Rambo, Pra, 54.07.
400 relay — 1. Deary (Capps, Stapleton, Vincent, Beyer) 51.81. 2. Kamiah 52.22. 3. Salmon River 56.17.
800 relay — 1. Clearwater Valley (Lange, Anderson, Bitar-Lopez, Mossman) 1:41.07. 2. Kamiah 1:44.12. 3. Logos 1:44.32.
Medley relay — 1. Kendrick (Clemenhagen, Hogan, S. Hewett, J. Hewett) 4:00.86. 2. Deary 4:08.07. 3. Kamiah 4:15.66.
1,600 relay — 1. Logos (Sentz, Haynes, Grieser, Howard) 3:47.38. 2. Kamiah 3:53.40. 3. Kendrick 4:04.26.
High jump — 1, Nakiyah Anderson, CV, 5-8. 2. (tie) William Millage, Kam, 5-8; Mason Brown, Lap, 5-8.
Pole vault — 1. Jack Wilkins, Kam, 12-6. 2. (tie) Lukas Krogh, Kam, 10-0; Kaden de Groot, Kam, 10-0.
Long jump — 1. Brady Cox, Kam, 18-5¾. 2. Zach Rambo, Pra, 17-10¾. 3. Mason Brown, Lap, 17-8¾.
Triple jump — 1. Jagger Hewett, Ken, 37-0½. 2. Wyatt Wilcox, Pra, 34-11. 3. Naikyah Anderson, CV, 34-6¾.
Shot put — 1. Reid Thomas, Oro, 50-9½. 2. Nick Graham, Oro, 49-9½. 3. Porter Whipple, Kam, 42-5.
Discus — 1. Reid Thomas, Oro, 144-4. 2. Shane Hanson, Pra, 134-0. 3. TJ Hibbard, Pra, 133-0.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
WSU’s McKeon named player of the week
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State junior Jacob McKeon was named the Pac-12 Conference player of the week, it was announced.
The Phoenix native hit .529 (9-for-17) with three multiple-hit games, five extra-base-hits, two doubles, three home runs, four runs scored, 10 RBI and a 1.176 slugging percentage in winning three of four games, including a series win at No. 10 Oregon.
McKeon drove in four runs in the win at Seattle U and homered in all three games of the series win at Oregon, WSU’s first series win in Eugene 2012 and their second road series win against a top-10 team in the past three weeks after taking two of three at No. 9 Arizona two weekends ago.
Linscott named player of the week
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State senior outfielder Sam Linscott was named the Cascade Conference’s player of the week, it was announced.
Linscott became the fifth player in program history to hit for the cycle Sunday, including the go-ahead, two-run home run in the 10th inning of the fifth-ranked Warriors’ 6-4 victory in Game 2 of a doubleheader against Oregon Tech. He finished with nine hits on the weekend, including three doubles and a triple. Linscott scored seven runs and had three RBI.