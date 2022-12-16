LOS ANGELES — Three years ago, Robert Ferrel was grinding through the unenviable realities of junior college football in Southern California.
Now, he returns to Los Angeles as a standout performer on a Power Five team — the top receiving target for Washington State.
Ferrel has come a long way since his one-year stay in the heart of the L.A. metro, where he adopted a gritty lifestyle as a juco player at El Camino College. In his final college game, Ferrel will play under the bright lights of SoFi Stadium, a state-of-the-art venue and the home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, as WSU faces Fresno State at 12:30 p.m. Saturday (ABC) in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.
“It’s definitely full circle,” Ferrel said of his college career Thursday after a practice at LA Harbor College.
On Sept. 21, 2019, Ferrel caught a touchdown pass during El Camino’s 70-7 win against LA Harbor on the same field that hosted the Cougs’ pre-bowl practice sessions this week.
“Right when we pulled in, I was like, ‘I wonder if I played here,’ then I was like, ‘Yeah, I definitely remember (the stadium),’ ” he said. “All of my ex-coaches at El Camino came out (Wednesday) and saw me. I haven’t seen most of them since 2019. It’s pretty cool to see that they support me, even now that I’m not on the team. And being able to play at SoFi is like a dream come true.”
Ferrel walked on at Nevada in 2018 and took a redshirt year, then joined El Camino in spring 2019. During his first semester at the Torrance, Calif., junior college, Ferrel shared a three-bedroom home with seven teammates.
“Two to a room, and two in the living room, just to pay the rent,” he said. “It’s hard to find rent money. You have to scrounge it, get a little job on the side.”
When summer came around, Ferrel’s living conditions worsened. His Ford Mustang became a temporary home.
“I stayed in my car throughout the whole summer, all the way until the fall,” he said. “I just took showers at the school and did my laundry there. I was real close with the equipment guy, so he helped me. It was tough. Then, I lived on my friend’s couch for the whole (2019) season.
“Juco is a struggle, as they say, especially here in California. No scholarships or really any help like that, and being out of state, tuition is a little higher. It definitely shapes you, makes you grow up a little bit faster. Going through those struggles earlier in life I feel like have helped me now that I’m older. I know how to persevere through obstacles.”
The Sparks, Nev., native earned All-America juco honors as an all-purpose player. He led the state with 449 yards on punt returns and finished in the top 20 among all California JC players with 784 receiving yards to go with 11 touchdowns.
Ferrel broke into the Division I ranks in 2020, accepting a scholarship offer from Football Championship Subdivision Incarnate Word in San Antonio. He led the Cardinals in catches (35), receiving yards (474) and touchdowns (six) during the team’s abbreviated spring 2021 season. Ferrel earned All-Southland Conference honors as a returner and receiver the next season. He totaled 815 yards and nine scores with 74 receptions.
At UIW, Ferrel played two seasons under coach Eric Morris and alongside quarterback Cameron Ward. All three of them made the move to WSU this offseason.
In the summer, Ferrel fractured a bone in his foot, which caused him to miss the Cougs’ two games of the year. After healing up, he became an immediate impact player for WSU in a familiar offense — a version of the Air Raid system, coordinated by Morris and quarterbacked by Ward.
Ferrel claimed a starting role in Week 5 and held the job for the rest of the year. Reflecting on his difficult background, Ferrel is grateful.
“If I started here (at WSU), I wouldn’t be the same person,” he said. “Everything is a little bit easier here. ... I’ve definitely taken advantage of all the facilities, the coaching and everything Washington State had to offer. I’m very appreciative for them, giving me the opportunity.”
The rapport between Ward and Ferrel showed throughout the year. The 5-foot-8, 173-pound senior slotback finished his first and only regular season at WSU second in catches (46), yards (517) and touchdowns (four).
“It took me a little bit to get used to the game speed. I eventually did,” Ferrel said.
Ferrel was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention pick for his special-teams exploits after averaging 10.7 yards per punt return.
“He’s an ultimate competitor,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said of Ferrel. “I remember the first time I heard (his story). I was like, ‘This is a Coug. This is a fighter. This is a guy that’ll do anything to get an opportunity.’ That’s what Rob Ferrel has been and that’s what I’ll remember most about Rob.”