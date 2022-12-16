LOS ANGELES — Three years ago, Robert Ferrel was grinding through the unenviable realities of junior college football in Southern California.

Now, he returns to Los Angeles as a standout performer on a Power Five team — the top receiving target for Washington State.

Ferrel has come a long way since his one-year stay in the heart of the L.A. metro, where he adopted a gritty lifestyle as a juco player at El Camino College. In his final college game, Ferrel will play under the bright lights of SoFi Stadium, a state-of-the-art venue and the home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, as WSU faces Fresno State at 12:30 p.m. Saturday (ABC) in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

