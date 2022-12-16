MOSCOW — The Idaho women’s basketball team certainly was amped up to play its first home game of the season. Maybe a little too amped up.

The Vandals raced out to a 20-point lead in the first quarter, and held a 24-point advantage late in the second quarter of Thursday’s nonconference game against Denver. But the Pioneers did not go away quietly.

Denver erased almost all of its deficit, but Idaho settled down late in the third quarter and eventually pulled away with a 91-83 victory at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.

