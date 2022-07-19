Pullman High School graduate Lauren Greeny fired an even-par 72 and leads the Washington Junior Golf Association’s District 5 tournament for 16-to-18-year-old girls after Monday’s first round.
Greeny, who will play collegiately at Montana State, leads the field by six shots heading into today’s final round. She had five birdies and five bogeys on the day.
Pullman sophomore-to-be Ryliann Bednar had a 17-over 89 and is four shots behind fourth place, the spot she needs to be in to compete in the state tournament, which takes place Aug. 2-4 in Blaine, Wash.
Lewiston senior-to-be Carson King is tied for 12th place after a first-round 10-over 82. The top eight qualify for the state tournament.
Pullman sophomore-to-be Parker Legried had a 7-over-79 in the boys 14-15-year-old field and is tied for seventh. The top 10 players advance.
Pullman sophomore-to-be Trae Frederickson is tied for 13th in the same division at 16-over-88. He’s seven shots behind the final spot.
SUMMER BASEBALLSpokane Cannons 28, Palouse Patriots 12
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The Cannon tallied 23 runs in a four-inning stretch to down the Patriots in a Legion game Sunday at Medical Lake High School.
Eugene Haas III went 5-for-6 with three runs scored and four RBI and Jamel Chabot went 4-for-5 with three doubles, three runs scored and seven RBI for Spokane, which outhit Palouse 24-11 and had seven players with two or more hits. The Cannons also took advantage of six errors.
Brendan Doumit went 3-for-4 with four runs scored and an RBI for the Patriots (13-16).
Spokane 057 907—28 24 2
Palouse 250 230—12 11 6
Isaac Nesbitt, Tate Nelson (5) and N/A; Brady Coulter, Max McCloy (3), Alex Bickelhaupt (4) and N/A. W—Nesbitt. L—Coulter.
Spokane hits — Eugene Haas III 5, Jamel Chabot 4 (3 2B), Joe Griffey 3, Andrew Roberts 3, Cameron Windhorst 2 (2B), Eli Chabot 2, Christian Siguaw 2, Caden Day, Joseph Oliver, Taylor Oliver.
Palouse hits — Brendan Doumit 3, Mitch LaVielle 2 (2B), Max McCloy 2 (2B), JD Peterson 2, Josh Greene (2B), Kristopher Schroeder.
COLLEGE FOOTBALLWard named to Maxwell watch list
PHILADELPHIA — Washington State junior quarterback Cameron Ward was named to the 2022 Maxwell Award watch list, it was announced.
The award is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football. Ward is one of 86 players named to the list.
At Incarnate, Ward last season, Ward set school records of 4,648 passing yard, 47 touchdown passes and 357.5 passing yards per game.
WSU hires Ford asrecruiting director
The Cougars hired Southern California high school football coach Stacey Ford as recruiting director.
WSU announced the hire on Twitter.
Ford joins WSU after spending the 2021 season as defensive coordinator at Warren High School in Downey, Calif. He replaces Marco Regalado, who stepped down from his post as WSU director of recruiting in early June to move back to his home state and join the recruiting staff at Rice University in Houston.