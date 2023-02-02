Thirteen in-state recruits, including a pair of local standouts, highlighted Idaho’s football recruiting class Wednesday.

Idaho coach Jason Eck met with boosters and other dignitaries to discuss the Vandals’ 45-player 2023 recruiting class at the Holiday Inn in Clarkston.

“We’re trying our best to see all the future Vandals from across the state,” Eck said. “We have a lot of positive momentum going with the football team and we want to keep taking advantage of that.”

Tags

Recommended for you