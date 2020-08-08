Like father, like son: Moscow’s Elliss commits to play at Utah

“The Elliss legacy continues.”
Moscow High tight end and linebacker Jonah Elliss announced his commitment to the University of Utah with a Twitter graphic depicting those words Friday evening.
In joining the Utes, Elliss will follow in the footsteps of his father, 10-year NFL veteran Luther Elliss, who was a consensus All-American at Utah in 1994.
“Ready for the next chapter of my life,” Jonah Elliss wrote. “Thank you God for blessing me and allowing me to play at the next level. Thank you to all the coaches and team who spent the time recruiting me.”
Jonah Elliss is a 6-foot-2, 210-pound tight end and outside linebacker who’s shown off his strength and speed in three seasons with the Bears.
The two-way starter is often seen leaping above safeties to grab passes from quarterback Chad Redinger, outrunning corners to the end zone and side-stepping offensive lineman for sacks on opposing QBs.
He’s helped the Bears to back-to-back Inland Empire League titles and berths in the 4A Idaho state playoffs.
The recruiting website 247sports.com rates Elliss as a three-star prospect and the highest-ranked player in Idaho. According to Rivals.com, he also held offers from Idaho, Washington State, Louisville, Boise State, Army, Air Force and Weber State.
It’s no surprise — football runs deep in the Elliss family.
Luther Elliss is the defensive line coach at Idaho. He played at Utah from 1991 to 1994 before being drafted in the first round of the NFL draft by the Detroit Lions. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1999 and 2000.
Kaden Elliss, son of Luther and brother of Jonah, had a stellar career as a linebacker for the Vandals and is now in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints.
And fellow brothers Christian and Noah are entering their senior and junior years at Idaho, respectively. Christian Elliss is coming off an All-Big Sky first-team campaign last fall. Noah, a former four-star recruit, plays defensive tackle.
Jonah Elliss and the Bears are scheduled to open the season Aug. 28 against Grangeville at Bear Field.