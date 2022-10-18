SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners’ season boiled down to a combination of undeniable success and a disappointing conclusion.

The year was filled with peaks and valleys that included an unforgettable summer in the Pacific Northwest that made baseball fun again and brought the Mariners back to relevance. It ended with the Houston Astros sweeping Seattle in the AL Division Series.

The Mariners now go into the offseason knowing they were the better team during a big part of the series, which could be the springboard they need as they try to reach their goal of making a World Series.

