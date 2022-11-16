Just one year ago, Idaho junior transfer linebacker Paul Moala tore his Achilles for the second time in two years as a member of Notre Dame’s football team.

Moala’s three years with the Fighting Irish didn’t go as planned. He never started a game, registering just 22 total tackles and a forced fumble.

With one regular-season game remaining in his first season as a Vandal, he’s more than doubled his career tackles (52), has two sacks, a forced fumble and four interceptions.

Tags

Recommended for you