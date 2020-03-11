OROFINO — Orofino had an unorthodox start to its season, spliting a nonleague doubleheader Tuesday with Moscow.
The Maniacs (1-1) opened with a dominant 15-1 victory in Game 1 against the Bears.
Jenna Johnson put an end to Moscow’s comeback hopes in the second inning after hitting a grand slam.
“Jenna hit a home run (to) dead center and gave us the big lead which essentially motivated the run,” Orofino coach Sean Dissin said.
Moscow (1-1) handled the Maniacs in the second game as it entered the third inning with a 15-3 lead.
Orofino closed the gap to just 17-13 after five innings, but a 10-run seventh inning for Moscow sealed the game.
“We got one win against a 4A team, I consider that an overall win for us,” Dissin said. “You don’t see pitching like that in our district so it was good experience for our girls.”
FIRST GAME
Moscow 100 00—1 4 1
Orofino 175 2x—15 8 2
Elliss and Baker. Hudson and Madden.
Moscow hits — Barker, Smith, Verlin 2 (2B).
Orofino hits — L. Schwartz (2B), R. Schwartz, Teel 2, Johnson (HR), Madden 3 (2B), Leidheriser.
SECOND GAME
Moscow 690 002 (10)—27 11 3
Orofino 120 154 0—13 5 8
Pamchauck and Barker. Melton and Corder, Madden (3).
Moscow hits — Carstler 2 (3B), Smith, Verlin (2B), Fleischman 2, Pamchauck (2-2B), Sparks 2, Ristine, Dethel 2 (2B).
Orofino hits — R. Schwartz 2, Howell, Hudson (3B), Melton.
GOLF
Moscow’s Brown wins top honors
Moscow sophomore boys’ golfer Bryden Brown carded a 1-over-par 72 on Tuesday during the Quail Ridge Invitational in Clarkston, taking home first place to open the Bears’ season.
Parker Beebe (87) and Sam Kees (86) also shot well to help Moscow to a 336 overall, good for the top team finish.
Lewiston placed second in the four-team competition with a 340. Jack Seibly shot a 3-over 74, and Dylan Braden and Christian Lyber logged 83 and 89, respectively.
Clarkston was paced by Caleb Daniel’s 93.
On the girls’ side, Sandpoint won the team title by five strokes — over Lewiston — and had CeCe Deprez medal with an 11-over 82.
Lewiston, which shot 391 overall, was led by Allison MacMillan, who had an 86. Abbi Tellez carded a 99. Moscow’s leader was Myah Parson, who registered a 110.
BOYS
Team scores — 1, Moscow 336; 2, Lewiston 340; 3, Sandpoint 380; 4, Clarkston 445.
Medalist — Bryden Brown, Moscow, 72.
Moscow results — Bryden Brown, 72; Taylor Parsons, 93; Parker Beebe, 87; Ben Mack, 91; Sam Kees, 86.
Lewiston results — Jack Seibly, 74; Carson King, 94; Justin Sandvick, 95; Dylan Braden, 83; Christian Lyber, 89.
Clarkston results — Caleb Daniel, 93; Kade Calkins, 107; Jesse Baird, 129; Dreyson Shubert, 116.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1, Sandpoint 386; 2, Lewiston 391; 3, Moscow 472.
Medalist — CeCe Deprez, Sandpoint, 82.
Lewiston results — Allison MacMillan 86, Sidney Barden 103, Teryn McCarthy 103, Abbi Tellez 99, Brooklyn Schatz 129.
Moscow results — Mia Berrett 115, Marissa Lewis 113, Ashley Pope 134, Myah Parson 110, Hanna Gregory 138.