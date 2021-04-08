RATHDRUM, Idaho — Despite dropping the No. 1 match in three of the five categories, Moscow used depth to defeat Lakeland 8-4 in a 4A Inland Empire League tennis match Wednesday.
Serena Strawn and Aneesha Shrestha of the Bears ruled No. 1 girls’ doubles, while Ellen Heyns and Mark Sproull took No. 1 mixed doubles.
Boys’ singles — Marwan Warnick, Lak, def. Lynnsean Young 6-0, 6-1; Bo Wilding, Lak, def. Brayden Pickard 6-2, 6-1; Kolby Clyde, Mos, def. Hunter Reichert 6-2, 6-3.
Boys’ doubles — Brady Manko and Brady Hanna, Lak, def. Ellis Jaeckel and Lucas Ting 6-2,6-2; Henry Deming and Micah Wolbrecht, Mos, def. Cole Andres and Ben Ryan 2-6, 7-5 (10-6).
Girls’ singles — Malika Warnick, Lak, def. Jayden Pope 6-0, 6-1; Natalie Rice, Mos, def. Madison Hersh 4-6, 6-1, 6-3; Autumn Tafoya, Mos, def. Allison Rader 6-4, 6-4
Girls’ doubles — Serena Strawn and Aneesha Shrestha, Mos, def Ellie Carlson and Addie Raebel 6-4, 6-3; Brigid O’Sullivan and Kacie Clyde, Mos, def. Faith Brodwater and Nina Altsuler 7-6 (8-6), 6-3.
Mixed doubles — Ellen Heyns and Mark Sproull, Mos, def. Calvin Schenkenberger and Rachel Moen 6-1, 6-2; Bryce Hansen and Sammie Unger, Mos, def. Logan Harris and Elle Brown 6-1, 6-0.