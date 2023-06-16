‘Nobody was able to ride this horse before'

Kaney Hansen sits atop her horse Jesse. Hansen and Jesse will be competing June 18-24 at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo in Perry, Ga., in the pole bending event.

 Gotcha Photography

After her horse got injured, 12-year-old Kaney Hansen had to switch to Jesse, a horse she had as a backup.

While nobody believed in Jesse after Kaney had a hard time getting him to go through the training, she never gave up.

Now, they are both heading to the National Junior High Finals Rodeo (NJHFR).

