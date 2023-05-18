BOSTON — Pablo Reyes doubled twice for a career-high four RBI to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 12-3 on Wednesday night.

Reyes was acquired from the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

“I’m very happy since I came here,” Reyes said through a team interpreter. ”Everbody welcomed me with open arms. From the get-go, they gave me the confidence to let me play my ball the way that I know how to play it and that’s been the key for me.”

Tags

Recommended for you