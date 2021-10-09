PULLMAN — Riley Pettitt threw four touchdown passes as the Pullman football team downed Rogers 45-8 on Friday night in a Greater Spokane 2A League game.
Pettitt was 15-for-19 for 282 yards. Champ Powaukee had five receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns.
Jaxson Patrick was 5-for-5 in extra points and hit a 36-yard field goal.
The Greyhound (2-4, 2-1) were stout defensively all night, giving up just 82 yards on the ground.
Rogers 8 0 0 0 — 8
Pullman 21 14 7 3 — 45
Pullman — Tanner Barbour 13 pass from Riley Pettitt (Jaxson Patrick kick)
Pullman — Henry Preece 1 run (Patrick kick)
Rogers — Anthony Dearfield 98 kick return (run good, name NA)
Pullman — Champ Powaukee 55 pass from Pettitt (Patrick kick)
Pullman — Terran Page 1 run (Patrick kick)
Pullman — Powaukee 26 pass from Pettitt (Patrick kick)
Pullman — Barbour 38 pass from Pettitt (Patrick kick)
Pullman — Patrick 36 field goal
Lakeland 59, Moscow 0
RATHDRUM — Lakeland put up 49 points in the first half to defeat Moscow in an Inland Empire 4A League game.
For Lakeland, John Cornish had 141 yards on the ground for three touchdowns, all in the first half.
Moscow (3-4, 0-1) had two turnovers returned for touchdowns in second quarter that saw Lakeland score 35 points.
Moscow — 0 0 0 0 — 0
Lakeland —14 35 10 0 — 59
Lakeland — John Cornish 23 run (Owen Forsman kick)
Lakeland — Cornish 42 run (Forsman kick)
Lakeland — Hutton Hegbloom 50 fumble return (Forsman kick)
Lakeland — Devon Suko 52 run (Forsman kick)
Lakeland — Richie Thomas 34 interception return (Forsman kick)
Lakleand — Alden Waddington 18 pass from Suko (Forsman kick)
Lakeland —Cornish 47 run (Forsman kick)
Lakeland — Thomas 11 pass from Suko (Forsman kick)
Lakeland — Forsman 47 field goal
Potlatch 32, CV 18
KOOSKIA — Potlatch quarterback Tyson Tucker rushed for 135 yards and three short touchdowns as the Loggers rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to beat Clearwater Valley in a Whitepine League Division I game in steady light rain.
The Loggers (4-2, 3-2) responded to the Rams’ physical tactics by scoring twice each in the third and fourth quarters.
Potlatch 0 0 16 16—32
Clearwater Valley 0 6 0 12—18
CV — Ridge Shown 22 pass from Anthony Fabbi (run failed)
Potlatch — Tyson Tucker 20 run (Tucker run)
Potlatch — Tyler Howard 4 run (Howard run)
CV — Fabbi 1 run (run failed)
Potlatch — Tucker 4 run (Avery Palmer run)
Potlatch — Tucker 3 run (Wyatt Johnson pass from Tuckert)
CV — Shown 42 pass from Fabbi (run failed)
Kendrick 54, Timberline 0
WEIPPE — Ty Koepp passed 9-for-16, 275 yards and four touchdowns as Kendrick whipped Timberline in a Whitepine League Division II game.
Jagger Hewett scored on half his four receptions for 121 yards, and Wyatt Fitzmorris rushed for 47 yards for the Tigers (5-1, 2-0).
Timberline tried to establish a power run game but Kendrick held the Spartans to 31 rushing yards.
Kendrick 20 6 14 14—54
Timberline 0 0 0 0—0
Kendrick — Jagger Hewett 33 pass from Ty Koepp (Mason Anderson run)
Kendrick — Wyatt Fitzmorris 44 pass from Koepp (pass failed)
Kendrick — Hewett 48 pass from Koepp (pass failed)
Kendrick — Fitzmorris 13 pass form Koepp (pass failed)
Kendrick — Koepp 20 run (Hewett pass from Koepp)
Kendrick — Anderson 14 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Hewett 30 interception return (Fitzmorris run)
Kendrick — Xavier Carpenter 2 run (pass failed)
Lewis County 30, Deary 6
CRAIGMONT — Ty Hambly scored three times as Lewis County topped Deary in a Whitepine League Division II game versus Deary.
Hambly didn’t have to throw much, going 6-of-7 for 57 yards. He had 13 carries for 170 yards and three touchdowns.
He scored from 2 and 80 yards in the first quarter.
Deary 0 6 0 0 — 6
Lewis County 14 8 8 0 — 30
Lewis County — Ty Hambly 2 run (pass failed)
Lewis County — Hambly 80 run (Wyatt Webb pass from Hambly)
Deary — names not given 3 pass (run failed)
Lewis County — Hambly 40 run (Ryen Zenner pass from Hambly)
Lewis County — Gage Crow 5 run (TJ Fetters pass from Hambly)
Colfax 50, Kettle Falls 0
KETTLE FALLS, Wash. — Mason Gilchrist scored twice in the first quarter to spark Colfax to a Northeast 2B League win against Kettle Falls.
Trentin Ensley also tallied two touchdowns for Colfax (2-4, 3-4), who outrushed the host 306-7. All seven of its touchdowns came on the ground.
“Had to redeem ourselves after a poor showing at Liberty,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said.
Colfax 20 22 0 8—50
Kettle Falls 0 0 0 0—0
Colfax — Mason Gilchrist 11 run (pass failed)
Colfax — Gilchrist 6 run (pass failed)
Colfax — Ryan Henning 44 yards (Trentin Ensley run)
Colfax — Ensley 6 run (Ensley run)
Colfax — Damian Demler 2 run (pass failed)
Colfax — Ensley 24 run (Wyatt Bodey run)
Colfax — Zachary Cooper 60 run (Cooper run)