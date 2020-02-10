SANDPOINT — Moscow claimed its third straight sweep of its 4A Inland Empire League boys' basketball regular-season slate by holding off a pesky Sandpoint team, 43-40.
With the sweep, the Bears (11-8, 4-0) will get to play their Districts games at Moscow.
“That was really big for us,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “We don’t have to get on the bus the rest of the season.”
Benny Kitchel had 12 points, Ben Postell grabbed seven boards and dished out four assists, and five Bears scored five-plus points to combat a turnover-forcing defense for the Bulldogs, who came back from a nine-point first-quarter deficit.
“We had a lot of turnovers, but we got stops when we needed, got big rebounds late and timely free throws,” Uhrig said. “It was just finding a way to win. They never doubted it.”
Sandpoint outrebounded Moscow — the first time the Bears have been outboarded all year. The Bulldogs were led by Ryan Roos’ 13 points.
MOSCOW (11-8, 4-0)
Reef Diego 0 1-2 1, Brayden Decker 3 0-1 7, Barrett Abendroth 2 0-0 6, Hayden Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jamari Simpson 0 1-2 1, Joe Colter 1 0-0 2, Ben Postell 2 1-1 5, Blake Buchanan 4 0-1 8, Benny Kitchel 3 5-8 12, Tyler Skinner 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 9-17 43.
SANDPOINT (9-10, 0-3)
Ryan Roos 5 1-4 13, Christian Niemela 1 0-0 2, Kobe Banks 2 1-2 7, Jacob Eldridge 1 0-0 2, Arie VandenBerg 0 0-0 0, Colin Roos 1 0-2 2, Will Treadway 4 0-0 8, Brandon Casey 3 0-0 6. Totals 17 2-8 40.
Moscow 19 9 9 6—43
Sandpoint 10 16 5 9—40
3-point goals — Decker, Abendroth 2, Kitchel, R. Roos 2, Banks 2.
Vikings nip Oakesdale, take Southeast 1B boys title
PALOUSE — Blake Jones hit a 3-point goal with one minute remaining on the clock to put his team back in front of Oakesdale en route to a 36-32 victory that clinched the Vikings’ No. 1 finish in Southeast 1B League boys’ basketball standings Saturday.
Jones finished with 14 points while his brother Austin Jones scored 10 and Dawson Dugger added seven for Gar-Pal. Matt Hockett of Oakesdale equaled Blake’s total with 14.
“It was just a defensive struggle on both ends of the court,” Garfield-Palouse coach Steve Swinney said. “Both teams play solid defense.”
The Vikings will bring the No. 1 seed to a 1B district tournament starting Saturday against an undetermined opponent.
OAKESDALE (10-2, 16-4)
Tyler Bobber 0 0-0 0, Jackson Perry 0 0-0 0, Ryan Henning 1 0-0 3, Matt Hockett 6 2-6 14, Simon Anderson 3 2-5 9, Gavin Shrope 1 2-4 4, Garrett Dingman 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 6-15 32.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (14-6, 11-1)
Dawson Dugger 3 0-0 7, Austin Jones 3 2-2 10, Blake Jones 6 0-0 14, Jacob Anderson 1 0-0 2, Devin Doramus 0 0-0 0, Daniel Kramer 0 0-0 0, Jaxson Orr 0 0-0 0, Kyle Bankus 0 0-0 0, Cameron Merrill 0 0-0 0, Ethan Hawkins 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 2-2 36.
Oakesdale 6 9 14 3—32
Gar-Pal 12 9 2 13—36
3-point goals — Henning, Anderson, A. Jones 2, B. Jones 2, Dugger, Hawkins.
Potlatch 57, Ambrose 44
RIGGINS — Potlatch made a statement, knocking off the top-ranked team in Idaho Class 1A Division I with a blow-by win against Ambrose of Meridian at a neutral-site game in Riggins.
“It doesn’t really mean anything until those three days (at the state tournament),” said Potlatch coach Ryan Ball, whose third-ranked team moved to 17-2. “It’s a nice win for us. Shows we can beat anybody in the state if we play well. It’s a tenuous little line.”
Connor Akins had a game-high 21 points, Tyler Wilcoxson added 15 and the Loggers conquered the Ambrose press and found easy looks at the basket en route to a 13-point first-quarter lead.
Ambrose (17-2) adjusted, but couldn’t compensate for a big early deficit.
Ball commended Akins and Ty Svancara for locking up Archers leaders Paul Yenor and Mitchell Boeck. Ambrose, which had to settle for several long shots, was led by Hudson Hughes, who had 20 points and hit five 3s.
AMBROSE-MERIDAN (17-2)
Johnny Sugarman 4 2-4 11, Josh Johnson 0 0-0 0, Jarrett Ferrer 0 0-0 0, Sam Roberts 0 0-0 0, Ben Blythe 2 0-0 6, Hudson Hughes 7 1-1 20, Paul Yenor 1 5-6 7, Sam Turley 0 0-0 0, Mitchell Boeck 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-11 44.
POTLATCH (17-2)
Brayden Hadaller 3 2-4 9, Connor Akins 8 5-6 21, Tyler Wilcoxson 6 3-3 15, Ty Svancara 2 1-2 5, Justin Nicholson 1 1-2 3, Jerrod Nicholson 2 0-0 4, Elijah Bouma 0 0-0 0, Totals 22 12-17 57.
Ambrose 6 13 15 10—44
Potlatch 19 9 14 15—57
3-point goals — Sugarman, Blythe 2, Hughes 5, Hadaller.
Logos 64, Deary 45
DEARY — Roman Nuttbrock scored 24 points and Will Casebolt added 17 points plus 11 rebounds for Logos of Moscow, which rallied from an early deficit to claim a Whitepine League Division II victory against Deary.
The Knights (10-4, 7-2) were down 19-10 through the first quarter, but cut the deficit to two points by halftime.
“The focus for us in the second half especially was rebounding and getting defensive stops,” said Logos coach Matt Whitling, whose team sits second in its league standings. “Holding Deary to single digits in the third and fourth quarter was a big part of that swing.”
LOGOS-MOSCOW (10-4, 7-2)
Jasper Whitling 4 0-0 9, Will Casebolt 7 7-8 24, Roman Nuttbrock 5 3-5 17, Isaac Blum 1 0-0 2, Kenny Kline 1 0-0 2, Rory Wilson 0 0-0 0, Jonah Grieser 4 0-0 10. Totals 24 10-13 64.
DEARY
Brayden Stapleton 2 4-6 8, Preston Johnston 1 0-0 3, London Kirk 4 0-0 8, Jon Beyer 1 0-0 2, Karson Ireland 0 0-0 0, Kalab Rickerd 0 0-0 0, Patrick McManus 0 0-0 0, Dylan Wilcox 9 1-6 24. Totals 17 5-14 45.
Logos 10 17 19 18—64
Deary 19 10 7 9—45
3-point goals — Nuttbrock 4, Casebolt 3, Grieser 2, Whitling, Wilcox 5, Johnston.
Troy 58, Genesee 48
TROY — The Troy Trojans got off to a hot start and defended well in a Whitepine League Division I home victory against the Bulldogs.
“I thought for the most part, we defended pretty well as a team,” Troy coach Kelly Carlstrom said. “It was a good team win at home as we head toward the postseason. I thought our kids did a pretty good job of converting baskets off their full-court pressure.”
Grayson Foster paced the Trojans (11-8, 5-6) with 17 points. Zachary Stoner added 11 points and 11 rebounds and Rhett Sandquist came close to a double-double, finishing with nine points and 11 boards.
Sam Spence led Genesee (6-12, 2-10) with 16 points and Cy Wareham added 13. Those two combined to hit six of the Bulldogs’ eight 3s.
GENESEE (6-12, 2-10)
Owen Crowley 2 0-2 5, Lucas English 0 0-0 0, Cy Wareham 5 0-2 13, Dawson Durham 2 2-2 6, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0, Truman Renton 0 0-0 0, Jared Ketcheson 0 0-0 0, Dillon Sperber 1 0-0 2, Carson Schwartz 2 1-1 6, Sam Spence 6 1-1 16. Totals 18 4-8 48.
TROY (11-8, 5-6)
Grayson Foster 8 1-1 17, Zachary Stoner 5 1-4 11, Tyler Heath 2 3-5 7, Kaiden Codr 2 2-2 7, Reece Sanderson 2 0-0 5, Rhett Sandquist 4 1-1 9, Darrick Baier 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 8-13 58.
Genesee 7 15 8 18—48
Troy 12 14 11 21—58
3-point goals — Schwartz, Crowley, Spence 3, Wareham 3, Codr, Sanderson.
Prescott 53, Colton 31
COLTON — Falling off the pace in the second quarter, Colton suffered a Southeast 1B League loss to Prescott.
Chris Wolf scored 15 points for the Wildcats, who trailed by a point after a quarter but got outscored 35-9 in the two middle quarters.
Colton coach Nick Simons said his team played well defensively but often couldn’t convert on the other end.
PRESCOTT
Omar Velazco 5 1-3 11, Hector Garcia 0 0-0 0, Victor Garcia 3 1-2 8, Zachary Foster 0 0-0 0, Mauricio Osario 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Cardenas 6 3-4 15, Miguel Ayala 4 4-6 12, Andrew Patzkowski 0 0-0 0, Antonio Hernandez 3 0-0 7, Xavier Cox 0 0-0 0, Noel Valle 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 9-17 53.
COLTON (1-18)
Kian Ankerson 0 0-2 0, Chris Wolf 6 0-2 15, Jackson Meyer 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Dalton McCann 0 1-2 1, Grant Wolf 1 0-0 3, Raphael Arnhold 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 1-6 31.
Prescott 12 14 21 6—53
Colton 11 6 3 11—31
3-point goals — Garcia, Herndandez, C. Wolf 3, G. Wolf.
NI Chr. 62, Pullman Chr. 55
SPOKANE — Pullman Christian played top-seeded North Idaho Christian close, but was unable to pull the upset in the Mountain Christian League tournament final.
The Eagles (15-4) were led by Erik Brown, who racked up 21 points, six steals, three assists and three rebounds. Shane Shaffer scored 14. Seniors Keaton Hewitt (nine points), Garrett McClure (three points), Noah Nimmer (two points) and Keaton Hewitt played their final career game for Pullman Christian.
“We played well,” said Pullman Christian coach Jamie Gleason. “They’re a bigger team. They play good defense, so for us to score 55 points, I can’t complain about that. Our guys played their hearts out.”
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (15-4)
Noah Nimmer 1 0-3 2, Garrett McClure 3 0-0 9, Keaton Hewitt 3 3-7 9, Tristan Yocum 0 0-0 0, Erik Brown 9 0-0 21, Shane Shaffer 5 2-2 14, Kyle Gleason 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 5-12 55.
NORTH IDAHO CHRISTIAN-HAYDEN
Wyley Pilgrim 1 0-0 2, Jack Hill 0 0-0 0, Bryce Koontz 0 0-0 0, James Kelly 4 0-0 10, Jake Peterson 5 1-2 16, Phil Connelly 5 1-2 12, Malachi Bullington 10 2-6 22. Totals 25 4-10 62.
Pullman C. 16 15 12 12—55
NIC 18 17 9 18—62
3-point goals — McClure 3, Brown 3, Shaffer 2, Peterson 5, Kelly 2, Connelly.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Sandpoint 47, Moscow 31
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Moscow had an early edge but Sandpoint turned the tide sharply in the second quarter en route to dealing the Bears a 4A Inland Empire League defeat.
Megan Watson added nine points for Moscow (1-15, 1-3) by hitting a 3-point goal and converting 6 of 6 free throws.
“Just a couple mental lapses on defense and we just let it carry on to the rest of the game,” Moscow coach Karlee Wilson said of her team’s loss of momentum. “We have to be able to refocus and get back into our groove, and we weren’t able to do that.”
The Bears open their 4A district tournament run at 6 p.m. Monday against Lakeland of Rathdrum.
MOSCOW (1-15, 1-3)
Megan Watson 1 6-6 9, Angela Lassen 3 1-1 7, Ellie Gray 2 0-1 6, Megan Heyns 0 0-0 0, Peyton Claus 1 0-0 2, Peyton Watson 3 1-2 7, Eryne Anderson 0 0-0 0, Trinity Craig 0 0-0 0, Grace Mauman 0 0-0 0, Chloe Baker 0 0-2 0, Julia Branen 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 9-15 31.
SANDPOINT
Aly Lish 0 1-2 1, Brooklen Steiger 4 0-0 8, Isabel Edwards 0 0-0 0, Maddie Morgan 1 0-0 3, Dawson Driggs 2 4-6 8, Hattie Larson 3 1-1 8, Bella Phillips 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Banks 4 0-0 9, Kelsey Cesna 4 0-0 8, Daylee Driggs 0 0-0 0, Sophia Platte 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 6-9 47.
Moscow 11 6 8 6—31
Sandpoint 10 18 11 8—47
3-point goals — Gray 2, Watson, Morgan, Larson, Banks.
Kendrick 62, St. John Bosco 38
LAPWAI — Mya Brown shot 10-for-11, including 5-of-6 from 3-point range, to produce 26 points as she led Kendrick to a 1A Division II district victory against St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.
“She came out stellar,” coach Ron Ireland said of Brown, who also had three steals and three assists. “That was awesome.”
The Tigers (18-3) combined for 14 steals and shot 61 percent from the field on the night.
Kendrick faces Nezperce in the district final at Lapwai at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD
Erin Chmelik 0 0-0 0, Dani Sonnen 2 2-4 6, Lexi Currier 3 1-1 7, Jade Prigge 5 3-6 13, Jessie Sonnen 5 0-2 12, Makayla Rose 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 6-13 38.
KENDRICK (18-3)
Rose Stewart 1 0-0 2, Mya Brown 10 1-2 26, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 1 0-0 2, Jaiden Anderson 3 0-1 6, Hannah Tweit 1 0-2 2, Mina Sandino 0 0-0 0, Lauren Morgan 4 0-1 9, Erin Morgan 5 0-0 10, Abi Cook 0 1-2 1, Megan Brocke 1 1-2 3. Totals 26 3-10 62.
St. John Bosco 9 5 10 10—38
Kendrick 18 21 17 5—62
3-point goals — Sonnen 2, Brown 5, Morgan.
Nezperce 36, Logos 23
LAPWAI — Caitlyn Cronce scored 16 points while Grace Tiegs and Hannah Duuck nabbed nine rebounds each as Nezperce topped Logos in the 1A Division II district tournament.
The Indians (15-5) used strong defense and boardwork to win a game that included no 3-pointers and plenty of turnovers.
“Sometimes you win ugly,” Nezperce coach Dave Snodgrass said. “We did that.”
LOGOS-MOSCOW
Sydney Miller 3 2-3 8, Lucia Wilson 0 1-2 1, Emelia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 1 0-0 2, Ava Driskill 1 0-0 2, Julia Urquidez 2 0-0 4, Lydia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Kayte Casebolt 0 0-2 0, Naomi Michaels 1 0-4 2, Kaylee Vis 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 3-11 23.
NEZPERCE (15-5)
Amelia Husted 0 0-0 0, Grace Tiegs 3 0-0 6, Jillian Lux 0 1-2 1, Hannah Duuck 0 2-2 2, Madisyn Brower 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Cronce 4 8-9 16, KC Wahl 1 0-2 2, Kadyn Horton 3 1-4 7, Katharine Duuck 0 2-2 2, Maizy Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Bri Branson 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 14-21 36.
Logos 4 2 6 11—23
Nezperce 4 7 10 15—36
3-point goals — none.
NI Chr. 48, Pullman Chr. 36
SPOKANE — Ten 3-point goals were not enough for Pullman Christian to defeat North Idaho Christian of Hayden in the Mountain Christian League tournament final.
Senior captain and second-team MCL all-conference honoree Samantha Shaffer had 13 points in her final career game for the Eagles. Faith Berg, who made first-team all-conference, had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Imelda Bresee of North Idaho Christian led all scorers with 19 points.
“I thought we had a terrific season,” said Pullman Christian coach Trent Goetze. “... We did a good job, and (have) a lot of brightness in the future.”
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN
Faith Berg 4 0-0 12, Annie Goetze 1 0-0 2, Samantha Shaffer 3 4-5 13, Claire Wilson 0 0-0 0, Grace Berg 3 0-0 9, Kate Cummings 0 0-0 0, Alina Combs 0 0-0 0, Lily Bren 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 4-5 36.
NORTH IDAHO CHRISTIAN-HAYDEN
C. Monahan 1 0-0 2, S. Pilgrim 4 1-3 9, G. Gwin 2 0-0 4, R. Anderson 2 1-4 6, K. Malinakus 2 1-2 6, A. Newman 0 2-3 2, I. Bresee 9 1-4 19. Totals 20 6-16 48.
Pullman C. 6 11 6 13—36
NIC 12 13 10 13—48
3-point goals — F. Berg 4, Shaffer 3, G. Berg 3, Malinakus, Anderson.
WRESTLING
Pullman sends seven to regionals
SPOKANE — Pullman’s Gabriel Smith took first place at 126 pounds Saturday to lead the Greyhounds at the Washington 2A District 7 wrestling tournament at Central Valley.
In total, seven Pullman wrestlers qualified for regionals, which begin Saturday at East Valley High.
The Greyhounds’ other qualifiers include Mitch LaVielle (second, 160), Zach Dahmen (third, 138), James Gray (third, 285), James Crist (fourth, 145), Ali Albaqshi (fourth, 170) and Azo Elsahati (fourth, 285).
The Greyhounds took fifth as a team.
Smith, who had received a bye to the semifinals, won both his matches inside two minutes, pinning Clarkston’s Mick Brown in the final.
Pullman placers
126 — 1, Gabe Smith, Pul.
138 — 3, Zachary Dahmen, Pul
145 — 4, James Crist, Pul
160 — 2, Mitch LaVielle, Pul
170 — 4, Ali Albaqshi, Pul
285 — 3, James Gray, Pul. 4, Azo Elsahati, Pul