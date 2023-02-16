Individual state title favorites Jake McCoy and William Miller headline a stacked Pullman boys swimming delegation heading to Federal Way, Wash., for the two-day Class 2A state meet starting Friday.

First-year Greyhounds coach Jason Hogg predicts Pullman also will be in serious contention for the school’s first team title in the sport.

“At least projection-wise (Pullman is a favorite),” Hogg said. “You never want to get ahead of yourself because all the winning happens in the pool.”

