SPOKANE — The Pullman Greyhounds shut out the Rogers Pirates 9-0 in a 2A Greater Spokane League match.
Pullman (8-2, 4-0) had seven first-half goals, including a Kai Hirose penalty kick and an own goal.
Carlens Dollin had a hat trick and assisted on another goal. Clarens Dollin added two goals and assisted on a goal to his brother in the 39th minute.
Rogers had three shots to Pullman’s 19, all three of which were saved by Greyhounds goalie Tom Cole.
“I still think we could do better on our corners,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “We had 15 corners and no goals... (But) we went up and played a windy, cold game and took advantage of the business we needed to.”
Pullman 7 2—9
Rogers 0 0—0
Pullman — Clarlens Dollin, 7th
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Aidan Crossler), 8th.
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Evan French), 19th.
Pullman — Kai Hirose (Penalty Kick), 30th
Pullman — Rogers (Own Goal), 34th
Pullman — Aaron Oatley (Evan French), 36th
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Clarens Dollin), 39th
Pullman — Kai Hirose (Aidan Crossler), 42nd
Pullman — Awadh Mohamed (Carlens Dollin) 66th
Shots — Pullman 19, Rogers 3.
Saves — Pullman: Tom Cole 3, Rogers: Mario Hernandez 9.
WOMEN’S GOLFVandals tied for 17th
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — The Idaho women’s golf team sits at 17th place in the Redhawk Invitational.
Vicky Tsai of Idaho shot a 153 for 36 rounds.
The final round is today.
Team scoress — 1. UCLA 293-282-575; 2. Washington 291-293-584; 3. Pepperdine 300-290-590; 4. Denver 295-299-594; 5. Fresno State 302-300-602; 6. BYU 312-296-608; 7. San Francisco 311-299-610; T8. Sacramento State 312-301-613; New Mexico State 313-300-613; 10. SMU 306-313-619; T11. Boise State 310-311-621; Colorado State 313-308-621; Grand Canyon University 309-312-621; 14. Gonzaga 309-314-623; 15. New Mexico 315-312-627; 16. Seattle U 320-310-630; 17. Idaho 321-315-636; 18. Wyoming 320-335-655.
Leader — Emma Spitz (UCLA) 68-70-138
Idaho Individuals — T29. Vicky Tsai 79-74-153; T52. Yvonne Vinceri 82-75-157; Ally Kerr 78-79-157; T83. Eddie Hsu 83-80-163; T88. Valeria Patino 80-86-166; Jenna Bruggeman 80-86-166.
POSTPONEMENTS
Weather wreaks havoc
Rain and snow caused several events to be postponed.
Lapwai’s softball game at Kendrick has yet to rescheduled.
Potlatch’s home game against Troy has been moved to April 19 and will be added to a previously scheduled game. The doubleheader will start at 4:30 p.m.