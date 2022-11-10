The defending Washington Class 2A champion Pullman Greyhounds are fielding 11 athletes at the girls state swimming meet Friday and Saturday at King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way — the same number they compiled in claiming the team title last year.

Six of them — Poppy Edge, Bree Myers, Nelia Peng, Kiara Donolo, Estelle Uberuaga and Codi Thomas — are returners from that championship team. Five more — Abby Wu, Maile Sandberg, Keira Frichette, Kendra Lentz and Lynnlin Qiao — are making their first state trip.

“Happy to welcome some of those new faces, getting them to experience the state meet for the first time,” Pullman coach Eric Chung said.

