Seven Moscow players recently were honored as the Inland Empire League recently released its Class 4A all-league football team.
Senior Jonah Elliss, who has committed to play for the University of Utah, was named the league’s player of the year.
Making the first team on offense were senior quarterback Chad Redinger, and senior offensive linemen Tyler Skinner, Preston Bielenberg and Kaden Kiblen.
Making the first team on defense were sophomore lineman Micah Ellis and junior defensive back Cody Isakson.
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Chad Redinger, Moscow. Running back — Gerrit Cox, Sandpoint; John White, Lakeland. Receiver — Alden Waddington, Lakeland; Cody Newhart, Sandpoint. Tight end — Ammon Munyer, Lakeland. Linemen — Marcus Anderson, Sandpoint; Sam Feusier, Lakeland; Tyler Skinner, Moscow; Preston Bielenberg, Moscow; Kaden Kiblen, Moscow. Kicker — Elek Christopherson, Sandpoint.
Most valuable player — Parker Pettit, Sandpoint.
DEFENSE
Linemen — Micah Elliss, Moscow; Keith Jensen, Sandpoint; Will Hurst, Sandpoint. Linebacker — Isaac Webb, Sandpoint; Connor Moore, Lakeland; Cody Steiger, Sandpoint. Backs — Elijah Larson, Sandpoint; Adam Bucholtz, Sandpoint; Cody Isakson, Moscow; Thomas Calder, Lakeland. Punter — Alden Waddington, Lakeland. Returner — Cox.
Most valuable player — Tag Benefield, Sandpoint.
Player of the year — Jonah Elliss, Moscow.
Newcomer of the year — Wes Benefield, Sandpoint.
Coach of the year — Ryan Knowles, Sandpoint.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Idaho, Washington State games changed
The University of Idaho and Washington State University women’s basketball games scheduled for the end of the week have been altered in one form or fashion because of the pandemic.
Washington State’s game at Stanford, originally scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday, has been postponed because of coronavirus protcols in Santa Clara County. It will take place at a time and date to be determined later. The Cougars’ game Sunday at California still is scheduled to take place and now will be WSU’s season opener.
Idaho’s series at Memorial Gym with Sacramento State, originally scheduled for today and Saturday, now will take place at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The switch was mutually agreed upon by both schools.