Area Colleges
OMAHA, Neb. — A pair of Washington State swimmers competed in Wave I of the U.S. Olympic Trials, which took place June 4-7 at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
Senior Taylor McCoy, a former standout at Pullman High School, placed fourth in the 200 meter backstroke with a time of 2:14.82.
Senior Mackenzie Duarte, who earned qualification for the Trials during the 2019 season, placed 16th in the 200 breaststroke in 2:36.89.
The top two placers in each event will compete for the American team at the Tokyo Olympics, which begin July 23.
Senior Chloe Larson is expected to compete this weekend during Wave II competition at the same site in the 50 freestyle. Heats and semifinal-round action takes place Saturday, with the final on Sunday.
Sophomore Mia Zahab will be competing in the 200 butterfly and the 400 individual medley during the Canadian Olympic Swimming Trials, which take place Saturday through Wednesday at the Toronto Pan-Am Sports Centre.
BASEBALLWSU’s Manzardo makesAll-Region team
Washington State junior first baseman Kyle Manzardo was named to the Rawlings All-West Region first team, it was announced by the American Baseball Coaches Association.
Manzardo, who earlier this month was named a first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball, was fourth in the Pac-12 with a .365 batting average, second in RBI (60), tied for third in doubles (19), tied for ninth in homers (11) and fourth in total bases (126). In conference play, he hit .325 with a conference-best 13 doubles and he tied for seventh with 26 RBI.
Manzardo is the first WSU player since Taylor Ard in 2012 to be a first-team All-Region honoree.