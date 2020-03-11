FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho senior men’s basketball Trevon Allen was named second-team All-Big Sky, it was announced by the conference.
Allen was second in the Big Sky and seventh nationally in averaging 21.1 points per game. He tallied four games of 30 or more points and 17 games of 20 or more points as the Clarkston High School graduate scored in double figures in 26 of the Vandals’ 31 games this season. Allen is eighth in school history on the career points list (1,360), becoming the 17th player in team history to notch 1,000 or more points.
Idaho (8-23) will take on Southern Utah in the first round of the conference tournament at approximately 11 a.m. PDT today at CenturyLink Arena in Boise.
BASEBALL
Gonzaga 15, Washington State 3
Stephen Lund went 4-for-6, including two doubles that drove in three runs in a nine-run third inning, as the Bulldogs put an end to the Cougars’ four-game winning streak in a nonconference game at Brayton-Bailey Field.
Lund doubled three times overall and finished with six RBI for Gonzaga (6-10), which also got three hits, including a double and a triple, from Ernie Yake. Ryan Sullivan and Anthony Garrett also had two hits apiece.
Collin Montez tied a career high with three hits for Washington State (9-7). Kyle Manzardo, who won the Pac-12’s player of the week honor earlier in the day, continued his roll with a home run among his two hits.
Reagan Haas (1-0) picked up the win in relief for the Bulldogs. He allowed four hits, a walk and a run in three innings, striking out two.
Brody Barnum (0-1) absorbed the loss in relief for the Cougars. He was tagged for four hits, a walk and five runs in 1 1/3 innings. Barnum struck out two.
Washington State begins Pac-12 play this weekend with a four-game home series against California. The first game is at 3:05 p.m. Friday.
Gonzaga 109 032 000—15 15 2
WSU 101 010 000—3 12 0
Knueppel, Haas (4), Rutherford (7), Kempner (9) and Lund; White, Barnum (2), Barlson (3), Rosenkrantz (3), West (5), Taylor (7), Ross (9) and Meyer, Lasch (8). W—Haas (1-0). L—Barnum (0-1).
Gonzaga hits — Lund 4 (3 2B), Yake 3 (2B, 3B), Sullivan 2, Garrett 2 (2B), Barrerea, Machtolf, Andrews, Bristyan.
WSU hits — Montez 3, Manzardo 2 (HR), Kolden (3B), Hill (2B), Swarts, Smith, Van De Brake, Meyer, Flynn.