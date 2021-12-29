UI’s Elliss declares for draft

Another member of the talented Elliss family is pursuing his dream of playing on Sundays.
Idaho defensive tackle Noah Elliss declared for the NFL draft Tuesday, announcing the decision on social media.
“After much reflection and guidance from loved ones, I will be declaring for the 2022 NFL draft,” Elliss said. “This opportunity has been a lifelong dream of mine and I’m excited for the next chapter.”
A four-star recruit coming out of Valor Christian High in Highlands Ranch, Colo., Elliss originally signed with Mississippi State of the SEC before deciding to go to Idaho, where his father, Luther Elliss, was the defensive line coach and his brothers, Kaden and Christian Elliss, also played.
It was a good get for the Vandals considering Elliss held more than 20 scholarship offers, including from Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Oregon, Notre Dame, UCLA, USC and Washington — basically the who’s who of major college football.
At 6-foot-4, 367 pounds, Elliss was a force on the defensive line for the Vandals, often doing the dirty work while teammates racked up the tackles.
He earned honorable mention All-Big Sky Conference honors as a junior this season after tallying 46 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one recovered fumble.
It was his only full season as a Vandal. Elliss also played in all six games in the shortened spring season and five games in 2019 before suffering a season-ending injury.
He had one season of eligibility remaining.
If Noah Elliss is picked by an NFL team, he’ll join Kaden and Christian in the pros. Third-year pro Kaden Elliss is a starting linebacker and special teams contributor for the Saints, while Christian Elliss, a rookie, is on the Eagles’ practice squad.
Luther Elliss spent 10 seasons in the NFL, earning Pro Bowl honors twice with the Lions.
“It has been an honor to be a Vandal and to play for the University of Idaho,” Noah Elliss said. “I am grateful for all the memories created here and so blessed for all the opportunities.”
