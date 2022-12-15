UI’s Hatten earns first-team AP All-American nod

Idaho Vandals wide receiver Hayden Hatten (80) catches a touchdown pass against the Eastern Washington Eagles during the second quarter of a Big Sky Conference game at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.

Idaho sophomore receiver Hayden Hatten was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press on Tuesday, adding to his laundry list of achievements in 2022.

Hatten led the Football Championship Subdivision and broke the program record with 16 receiving touchdowns in 2022, finishing with 1,209 yards receiving, an average 110 yards per game.

Hatten had seven games where he racked up more than 100 yards receiving, with a career-high of 209 yards on nine catches in Idaho’s 45-42 first-round playoff loss Nov. 26 at Southeastern Louisiana.

