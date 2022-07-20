Uniform ads coming to MLB in 2023

Associated PressZach Neto poses for photos with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred after being selected by the Los Angeles Angels with the 13th pick of the 2022 MLB draft, Sunday in Los Angeles.

 AP Abbie Parr

LOS ANGELES — Major League Baseball is moving ahead with plans for advertising on uniforms next season.

The new labor contract agreed to in March allows teams to add uniform and helmet advertising patches. The San Diego Padres in April became the first team to announce a deal for 2023, with Motorola.

“I think that jersey patches advertisements on jerseys are a reality of life in professional sports,” Commissioner Rob Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday. “That’s a revenue source that is significant enough that it is really impossible for the sport to ignore over the long haul. I think that’s the truth.”

