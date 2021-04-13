Vandal football’s secret weapon isn’t so secret now

Concerning the curious case of Zach Borisch: It’s impossible to know whether you’ve got a gem hidden on the sideline until he’s given a real chance.
Well, he had his shot. And what a buried-treasure find Borisch turned out to be.
The sneaky Idaho Vandals and trickster coach Paul Petrino fooled almost everyone Saturday — certainly their rivals at Eastern Washington — when they trotted out their fourth quarterback in five spring-season games, and had him steer an entirely new-look offense.
With QBs 1, 2 and 3 inexplicably unavailable, Petrino and company had spent the week installing a misdirection-heavy option approach boasting dozens of fresh running plays, many of them designed for Borisch.
And UI did it all secretly. Eastern had been scheming to see a pocket-passer.
The Vandals provided no hints to the contrary. The Eagles learned the news during pregame warm-ups.
Idaho’s ground-and-pound ploy nearly succeeded. Actually, it succeeded a lot, even as EWU came to its senses, and began loading its defensive box with eight players.
The strategy wasn’t quite enough to stun the Eagles, who slipped away 38-31 on their glaring red turf.
Frankly, it was remarkable either way.
Major props went to Borisch from Vandals and Eags alike.
He hadn’t touched a football in a game since December 2016, and it was an exceedingly tough ask — guide a two-score underdog on the road against a playoff-hungry, top-10 foe.
Yet Borisch shined nonetheless, powering the Vandals to a commendable offensive performance before they ran out of steam in the fourth quarter.
A ball-carrying revelation, he charged through and shimmied past defenders with his long locks flowing majestically behind, reading lanes craftily and exhibiting an exceptional burst of quickness while shouldering the kind of workload one might expect from an Army quarterback.
Thirty-three carries, 205 yards and two scores later, Borisch’s name had suddenly been etched into Idaho’s record books.
Out of nowhere, he’s No. 10 in single-game rushing yards and carries, and the No. 13 Vandal to post 200-plus rushing yards in one outing.
The only UI quarterback to log more ground yards in a day? “Wee Willie” Smith (282). ... In 1932. Versus Gonzaga.
We’ve reached the no-holds-barred stage of this campaign, which has been delayed and plagued by the coronavirus.
Idaho was forced to tinker with is shallow roster and innovate its system.
His back against the wall, Petrino must have figured, “Why not?” He didn’t have much to lose, and Borisch, what with his prep quarterback experience, was the best bet.
Through a fake-out, the Vandals wound up with a gain.
While UConn transfer Mike Beaudry and freshman CJ Jordan are probably still the top two choices at QB, it’d be a waste not to have Borisch contribute in some way going forward — perhaps out of the wildcat, or as a running back in the rotation, or a pass-catcher? However he can continue to get touches.
In any case, Petrino was impressed enough to give the sophomore the OK to speak with media members today. Knowing how the eighth-year boss operates, I’d say that all but confirms Borisch as UI’s starter under center when the Vandals travel for their finale at Northern Arizona on Saturday.
The average follower of the Big Sky Conference might be wondering: Where’d this guy even come from?
The superstar high school quarterback out of Kamiakin (Kennewick, Wash.) arrived in Moscow way back in 2017.
He signed as an “athlete” in a recruiting class that featured three-star Los Angeles quarterback Dylan Lemle and a big arm from Lewiston in Colton Richardson, neither of whom remain on the Vandals’ roster.
In 2018, with junior Mason Petrino now firmly a quarterback and Nikhil Nayar inked as a third-stringer, Borisch’s prospects at his prep position wilted.
For whatever reason, he fell into the shadows of the practice squad.
Borisch had been listed on UI’s roster as a defensive back during his redshirt year in 2018 and freshman season in ‘19. He made one appearance.
A Twitter post last spring, which included a screenshot of a Vandal quarterbacks meeting on Zoom, seemed to indicate that Borisch had returned to the signal-calling fold. But when the 2020-21 roster was unveiled, his position designation had flipped to running back.
He saw some special-teams usage through Idaho’s first four games this year. He’d never seen the field in any other capacity.
Up until Saturday, he’d lived in depth-chart obscurity, yet gained somewhat of a cult following among Vandal fans online — in particular, the members of an entertaining 247sports.com forum centered around UI’s football program, where posters often pondered where the former Washington Class 3A MVP/state champion had gone off to.
After all, there’s always an allure with the unused quarterback, especially in this case, when the situation at the position has been unstable and the subject of controversy.
Considering the strong prep resume — and an accomplished background in judo that includes international tourneys and training sessions with UFC standout Miesha Tate — Borisch’s potential and balanced athleticism became talking points.
All he could do was keep his nose down and wait patiently in the wings for an opportunity that only the oddity of a season such as this could offer.
On a single week of first-string practice reps, Borisch looked like a natural on the ground. It was clear to see that his teammates were inspired, energized by the explosive, sharp runner, who played with no trace of timidness.
Through the air? Safer, rollout passes were the norm. He had a couple of decent lobs downfield that fell incomplete in the 20-mph winds at Cheney.
Borisch passed 5-for-11 for 74 yards, a play-action touchdown and a pair of interceptions on Idaho’s final two series — one on an odd, fourth-and-1 passing call, which sealed the outcome with 1:30 on the ticker.
You can’t fault him much for that line.
Maybe Petrino dials up another twist this weekend and leans more on Borisch’s passing capabilities, which accounted for 4,338 yards during his upperclassman seasons at Kamiakin.
Should Borisch start again, he’ll be playing in NAU’s element-free confines at the Walkup Skydome, this time with an extra week of prep time, but without the advantage of being a secret.
His days as a hidden gem, buried on UI’s practice squad — only to appear in games for utility purposes — are clearly over.
