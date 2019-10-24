SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Washington State women’s basketball standout Borislava Hristova was one of 20 players named to the Cheryl Miller Award watch list, it was announced by the Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
Hristova, a three-time All-Pac-12 selection, averaged 19.9 points and had five double-doubles in 2018-19. The Bulgarian had the sixth-highest per game average in school history.
Hristova’s consistency and endurance were key for the Cougs last season, as she reached double-digits in all but two contests. That run was highlighted by a 19-game double-digit scoring streak to open the season. It was the sixth-longest run in program history.
It is the second consecutive season Hristova has been named to the Miller Award watch list. Last season, she was one of 10 finalists for the honor.