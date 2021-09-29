COLUMBUS, Ohio — Washington State junior Pia Timmer was named the Sports Imports/American Volleyball Coaches Association Division I player of the week, it was announced Tuesday.
Timmer helped the Cougars turn back then-No. 6 Washington 25-14, 23-25, 25-16, 44-46, 15-11 in Pac-12 play Sunday at Bohler Gym. It completed a perfect week for Washington State (8-4), which has won eight consecutive matches since starting the season 0-4.
She tied a school rally-score record with 31 kills, hitting an impressive .303 against the Huskies. The kills number was the most for a home match in the rally-score era, and tied for fourth-most in school history for any match.
Timmer, who Monday was named the Pac-12 offensive player of the week for the second consecutive week, averaged 5.0 kills, 2.33 digs, 0.88 blocks and 6.3 points per set in the eight sets this past week.
She is the second WSU player to be honored with the national award, joining Sarah Silvernail in November 1996.
GOLFIdaho men place 11th at Nick Watney
FRESNO, Calif. — Senior Colt Sherrell finished in the top 20 as the Idaho men’s golf team placed 11th in the 14-team Nick Watney Invitational at San Joaquin Country Club.
The Vandals tallied an 898 in the third-round event, behind team champion Fullerton State’s 845.
Sherrell finished with a final-round 1-under 70 for a total of 4-over 217.
The Vandals also sent three individuals to the Warrior Invitational at Lewiston Golf and Country Club, with sophomore Joe Gustavel leading the way with a 215, good enough for a tie for sixth.
Idaho next plays in the Oregon State Invitational on Oct. 11-12 in Corvallis, Ore.
Team scores — 1. Fullerton State 845; 2. Sacramento State 850; 3. Fresno State 854; 4. CSU Northridge 860; 5. Pacific 870; 6. UC Irvine 872; 7. California Baptist 882; 8. Seattle 884; 9. Hawaii 887; 10. Gonzaga 896; 11. Idaho 898; 12. UC San Diego 899; 13. Santa Barbara 904; 14. UC Riverside 925.
Medalist — Ethan Davidson (Sacramento State) 206.
Idaho individuals — T19. Colt Sherrell 217; T31. Jack Plaster 221; T51. Jose Suryadinata 226; T81. Joel Veenstra 242; T83. Travis Hansen 243.
WSU women in fifth at Golfweek event
WOLCOTT, Colo. — The Washington State women’s golf team moved up three spots from eighth to fifth place before play second-round play was suspended at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic at Red Sky Golf Club.
The Cougars, who finished the first day with an even-par 288, was at 2-over when weather suspended play. The completion of the second round and all of the third round will be played today.
Senior Amy Chu leads WSU players so far, as she is 1-under for the event after 17 holes of her second round. She had an even-par 70 in Monday’s first round.
NEWSMcCrea joins Idaho communications staff
Colton McCrea was named an assistant director for athletic communications, it was announced. He will be the primary contact for men’s basketball, volleyball, and men’s and women’s golf, also helping in the department’s digital media efforts.
Previously, McCrea was a student assistant in the media relations department at Arizona State from 2017-20.
He graduated from Arizona State with a bachelors degree in sports business in 2019, and will complete his masters in management at that school in December.