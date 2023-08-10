WSU sifting through its options

Wide receiver Carlos Hernandez makes a catch under pressure from defensive back Cam Lampkin during practice Wednesday at Gesa Field in Pullman.

 August Frank/Daily News

The Washington State athletic department is in the midst of one of the most tumultuous periods in school history. The departures of Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, Washington, UCLA and USC from the Pac-12 has left the Cougars (along with the three remaining teams of Stanford, California and Oregon State) scrambling and looking for a home.

The destruction of the Pac-12 has also left WSU with questions: What conference will the school play for in 2024? What are the financial implications to the athletic department? What will teams look like a year from now? And what is the future of the Apple Cup?

Not all of these questions were answered, but some background and clarity was provided in a news conference by Washington State athletic director Pat Chun on Wednesday.

Recommended for you