As part of "Katy Benoit Campus Safety Month,” the University of Idaho Women’s Center will host its annual Take Back the Night vigil at 7:30 p.m. tonight. The event’s purpose is to spread awareness of interpersonal violence on campus and to show support for those affected by it.
This year the event features a virtual keynote address and socially distant vigil on the Theophilus Tower Lawn. The keynote address, "I'm Spiritual AF But You Catch These Hands," was recorded Sept. 17 by social justice activist Tai Simpson and is available on the Women’s Center website at wcenter@uidaho.edu.
Simpson is a direct descendant of Chief Redheart of the Nez Perce tribe of Idaho, and her academic background is in sociology, political philosophy and public law at Boise State University. She serves as an organizer for the Indigenous Idaho Alliance and works as a social change advocate with the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence.
For more information about the event, contact the Women’s Center at (208) 885-2777 or wcenter@uidaho.edu.