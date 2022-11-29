Vigil for UI students moved to Kibbie Dome

The Wednesday vigil to honor four University of Idaho students killed Nov. 13 has been moved to the Kibbie Dome on the UI campus.
With forecasts of heavy snow and strong winds all day Wednesday across the region, the university decided to move the 5 p.m. event indoors.
Vigils will be held simultaneously in Boise, Idaho Falls, Coeur d’Alene and McCall. Visit uidaho.edu/remember for details.
The university encourages alumni and supporters nationwide to turn on their porchlights and stadium lights in solidarity to remember Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. The vigil will be livestreamed at uidaho.edu/live.