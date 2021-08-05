Strong winds and stormy weather are expected to drive fire activity in the Leland Complex of fires burning in Clearwater and Latah counties today, with the possibility of new fire starts from lightning, according to a report from the Idaho Department of Lands.
The report notes the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for much of the Idaho panhandle, with winds up to 50 miles per hour, and several waves of storms anticipated into the evening.
As of Thursday morning the Sand Mountain Fire near Laird Park has reached 82 percent containment at 1,617 acres and the Johnson Creek Fire north of Elk River, is about 76 percent contained at 1,349 acres. The two are the only active fires in the Leland Complex which was started by lightning July 7.
Both fires have been surrounded by containment lines, but the report said crews still have work to do to reach 100 percent containment. Patrols and mop up procedures are planned to continue as weather allows, but the predicted erratic winds pose a severe risk to fire crews as trees damaged by flames are more susceptible to being blown down, the report said.