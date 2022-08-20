LATAH COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“A Thousand Steps”by T. Jefferson Parker
In 1968 in Laguna Beach, Calif., 16-year-old Matt Anthony is broke and doing his best to just get by. However, when his sister goes missing and the local police assume she’s just a runaway, Matt is the only one trying to find her and uncover the truth, forcing him to grow up too fast. Available in print.
“The Pallbearers Club” by Paul Tremblay
This psychological thriller follows Art Barbara, former loner and founder of the pallbearers club, as he tries to make sense of the events of his past by writing a memoir. When an old friend gets her hands on the manuscript, her red ink commentary and cuts become just as much a part of the story. Available in print.
“They Drown Our Daughters” by Katrina Monroe
Meredith Strand returns to Cape Disappointment, her haunted childhood home, with her daughter after splitting from her wife. Once there, she finds that her mother is convinced that the ghosts of the cape are real and begins to suspect that something is watching them from the water. Available in print.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Suffrage”by Ellen Carol DuBois
After the Civil War, Congress granted freed African American men the right to vote, but not white and African American women. DuBois shows how suffrage leaders persevered through the Jim Crow years into the reform era of Progressivism. She introduces new champions Carrie Chapman Catt and Alice Paul, who brought the fight into the 20th century, and she shows how African American women, led by Ida B. Wells-Barnett, demanded voting rights even as white suffragists ignored them.
“Stories from Suffragette City” by M.J. Rose and Fiona Davis
A collection of short stories from the leading voices in historical fiction that all take place on a single day: Oct. 23, 1915. This was the day one million women marched for the right to vote in New York City — a day filled with a million different stories, and a million different voices longing to be heard. Includes an introduction by bestselling authorKristin Hannah.
“The Woman’s Hour” by Elaine F. Weiss
Nashville, August 1920. Thirty-five states have ratified the 19th Amendment, 12 have rejected or refused to vote, and one last state is needed. Following a handful of remarkable women who led their respective forces into battle, this book is an inspiring story of activists winning their own freedom in one of the last campaigns forged in the shadow of the Civil War, and the beginning of the great 20th century battles forcivil rights.
“I want Ice Cream!” by Elisabetta Pica
When a little boy is denied an ice cream cone by his dad, the disappointment he feels is extreme. This picture book features simple black and white line drawings with pops of color to represent feelings as the little boy goes from sadness (blue), to envy of others with cones of their own (green), to anger (red) and more. Available in print.
“It’s Better Being a Bunny” by Merilyn Sadler
P.J. Funnybunny is having a bad day. His mom won’t let him do anything! He isn’t allowed to eat ice cream for breakfast, he can’t hang upside down from a tree, he isn’t even allowed to watch a scary movie! But when P.J. visits his friend, Potts Pig, whose mom lets him do all the things he can’t do at home, P.J. thinks he would much rather be a Pig than a Funnybunny. But then P.J. realizes that while it’s fun to be a pig, it’s better being a bunny! Available in print.
“The Rez Detectives” by Steven Paul Judd
It’s a hot summer day and Tasembo just wants to chill, but that’s not an option when the ice cream man is a no show. Instead of sitting around, Tasembo decides to try and impress his crush, solve the mystery, and find the ice cream man. Tasembo joins forces with his neighbor and dog to take on their first case as the Rez Dog Detectives. Available in print.